Boosie Badazz Is Tired Of People Blaming Gucci Mane For His Label Artists' Issues

Boosie acknowledged that many 1017 artists face hardship during their tenure, but ultimately believes Gucci Mane helps more than he harms.

Some of Gucci Mane's artists under his 1017 label have seen tragic and unfortunate ends to their careers, whether it be Enchanting's passing or the prison stints of rappers like Ralo. While many fans are sympathetic to these situations and advocate primarily for the well-being of all, others make occasionally disrespectful and always dismissive assumptions about how Guwop should be at fault for these circumstances. Boosie Badazz is one of many who is tired of this narrative against the Atlanta-based legend, as he remarked during his most recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad. The media personality brought up this connection, and Boosie responded in kind.

First of all, he posited that any artist's level of success and struggle is ultimately their responsibility above all else, and comes directly as a result of their choices. Boosie believes that Gucci Mane ultimately helps more than he harms, given that he gave these MCs a platform and a chance at a career that may not have appeared otherwise. Specifically, he mentioned Pooh Shiesty as someone who found a lot of acclaim and success, due in part to Gucci's support and guidance. But at the end of the day, the artists themselves are who can take advantage of this opportunity and use it responsibly.

Boosie Thinks Gucci Mane Gets Undue Hate For His 1017 Artists' Circumstances

In addition to all this, it's important to note that the individual situations of 1017 artists can also fall victim to systemic issues in the justice system, such as excessive punishment, discrimination, and lack of a fair process. This is one of the reasons as to why Boosie thinks that being a rap CEO can be a "thankless job" that risks big investments with possibly meager returns. Also, there's the chance that these artists can eventually turn on their supporters and the labels and people that help them get off the ground. This hasn't happened much in Gucci's case, but it's nevertheless a difficult balance to strike.

Overall, Boosie praised Gucci Mane for his candid thoughts and efforts on these subjects in the quest to support his artists, and thinks that the industry needs to acknowledge how complicated these situations can be. "I was one of those type of artists, I was always going back and forth to jail," Gucci told Keyshia Ka'oir in the All Things podcast's first episode. "I try to help those artists that I feel I see a lot of myself in. But I feel like if I’m not helping them, who else gon' help them? Nobody says that part of the story."