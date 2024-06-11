Gucci Mane Shares A Tribute To "True Star" Enchanting After Her Tragic Death

BYLavender Alexandria1390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TwoGether Land
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Gucci Mane Backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fans hijacked the post by debating in the comments.

Earlier today after rumors swirled since last night it was revealed that rapper Enchanting had tragically passed away. Multiple sources close to her eventually confirmed the passing and since scores of tributes from fans have flooded social media. Fans are remembering her versatile talent and some of their favorite songs from the late rapper and singer. Much of her biggest work was released in conjunction with Gucci Mane's 2017 label during her time as a signee. That's why it's no surprise that Gucci had something to say in tribute to Enchanting.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant" Gucci said in a recent Instagram post. It came attached to a single picture of the Enchanting herself. While many pulled up in the comments to pay their respects, they were posted in between a heated debate among fans. Some pointed out how many of the artists signed to Gucci's label either end up dead or in prison. Many fans attempted to argue back against that point, eventually even reaching Gucci's wife Keyshia Davis. "Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH" a comment she posted reads. Check out the heartfelt tribute hijacked by debating fans below.

Read More: Gucci Mane Divulges On Why His Label's Artists Keep Facing Jail Time

Gucci Mane Mourns Enchanting

Back in April, Gucci Mane made waves for becoming the newest rapper to take shots at Diddy. It's been a rough few months for the rap mogul to say the least even before Gucci added to the fire. His diss track "TakeDat" made waves online as fans reacted to his specific criticisms of Diddy.

What do you think of Gucci Mane's short but sweet tribute to his 10717 artist Enchanting after she passed away? What about the fans trying to argue that something is going on with artists who sign to Gucci's label? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Endorses Gucci Mane's Diddy Diss: "That's What You Get!"

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 NightclubMusicEnchanting Receives Prayers As Those Close To The Artist Give An Update On Her Condition1.9K
1017 Memorial Day GivebackMusicEnchanting Passes Away At 2610.1K
Gucci Mane "Breath of Fresh Air" Album Release ShowMusicGucci Mane Shuts Down Fan Trying To Rap For Him1.8K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25MusicGucci Mane Announces Big Scarr's Posthumous Album1.5K