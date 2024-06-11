Gucci Mane Shares A Tribute To "True Star" Enchanting After Her Tragic Death

Fans hijacked the post by debating in the comments.

Earlier today after rumors swirled since last night it was revealed that rapper Enchanting had tragically passed away. Multiple sources close to her eventually confirmed the passing and since scores of tributes from fans have flooded social media. Fans are remembering her versatile talent and some of their favorite songs from the late rapper and singer. Much of her biggest work was released in conjunction with Gucci Mane's 2017 label during her time as a signee. That's why it's no surprise that Gucci had something to say in tribute to Enchanting.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant" Gucci said in a recent Instagram post. It came attached to a single picture of the Enchanting herself. While many pulled up in the comments to pay their respects, they were posted in between a heated debate among fans. Some pointed out how many of the artists signed to Gucci's label either end up dead or in prison. Many fans attempted to argue back against that point, eventually even reaching Gucci's wife Keyshia Davis. "Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH" a comment she posted reads. Check out the heartfelt tribute hijacked by debating fans below.

Gucci Mane Mourns Enchanting

Back in April, Gucci Mane made waves for becoming the newest rapper to take shots at Diddy. It's been a rough few months for the rap mogul to say the least even before Gucci added to the fire. His diss track "TakeDat" made waves online as fans reacted to his specific criticisms of Diddy.