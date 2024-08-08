Boosie Badazz Has Questions About Dwyane Wade's Sexuality

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Rapper Boosie Badazz reacts during the fourth quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boosie had some conflicted feelings about Dwyane Wade launching a nail care line, admiring his support of his daughter despite his issues.

Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad's VladTV platform are pretty much one and the same these days thanks to their many conversations together. Moreover, their most recent sit-down contained some interesting thoughts on Dwyane Wade's controversial decision to start a nail care line. While this would just be any old business venture under normal circumstances, conventional machismo and the basketball star's transgender daughter made people jump to conclusions and lash out in outright bigoted ways. That's what Vlad pushed with this latest discussion, and what the Baton Rouge native had some curious thoughts on.

"I don't even got to say nothing," Boosie's remarks on Dwyane Wade's nail care line began. "The world is going to say it." "I mean, look," DJ Vlad posited. "You have a gay daughter. You can support your kids without having to go through all these extra steps, you know what I'm saying? Like, you can still love your kids and be supportive, you know what I mean? Without having to start a nail polish line and start wearing dresses along with them and wearing lipstick and... You know? Wear wigs and whatever else. Listen, your [daughter] is trans, let [her] be trans. That's cool. But to have to start a nail polish line... Why? When you're a superstar athlete in your day, you got all the money you need, still making money, I'm sure. Your wife is making money, like... What's the point?"

Boosie & Vlad Discuss Dwyane Wade's Nail Care Brand

"I think you know the answer," Boosie responded. "I don't know the answer!" Vlad replied. "Oh, you think that Dwyane is actually...?" "I don't know," the rapper expressed. "I mean... He part of the movement. I mean, I don't like to say too much about those people because I don't want that to be in my motherf***ing... When people think of me, they think of that.

"A lot of people do, but... I just, you know, he do what he do," Boosie concluded. "He feel like that's how he support his... It make me shake my head. Because, you know, I don't like that, bro. When... I don't know. He might be living through... I don't know, I don't know."

