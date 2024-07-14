Cam'ron Walks Off "It Is What It Is Set" Upon Hearing Of Dwyane Wade's Nail Care Brand Plans

Cam'ron is not a fan of the Miami Heat star's possible business venture, but did he really have to cut the show short like that?

Cam'ron is infamously not a fan of Dwyane Wade's painted nails, so his reaction when he heard that he might be planning to launch his own nail care brand was anything but surprising. Moreover, he straight-up walked off the set of his co-hosted sports talk show, It Is What It Is, when they broached the subject, cutting the episode off early. It was quite the extreme reaction and one that fans were quick to either clown or agree with on social media. Either way, regardless of where you stand on the "painted nails" debacle, are we really going to make such a big deal out of someone capitalizing on the financial and social interest in that?

Jokes aside, Cam'ron has more pressing athletic threats to address when it comes to the subjects of his occasional ire. For example, Shakur Stevenson warned that he might just drop a diss track against him after the Dipset member threatened to slap Stevenson if they ever met. This whole beef seemed to stem from comments about the boxer being a poor fighter on It Is What It Is, so Mase also got his fair share of bashing. At least we know that Dwyane Wade is not that combative with the trolls.

Cam'ron Is In Disbelief With Dwyane Wade's Planned Nail Care Line

But for every sports superstar that Cam'ron finds beef with, his appreciation for one particular football legend is greater than all his anger at his opps combined. Of course, we're talking about O.J. Simpson, and the New York rapper even dressed up as him for his Fourth Of July celebrations. They shared a pretty close and somewhat controversial bond over the years, one that he spoke touchingly on once Simpson passed away. So don't go thinking that Killa Cam is just a frustrated guy: he's got plenty of love to share.

Meanwhile, Cam'ron is sadly not the only person hating on Dwyane Wade's nail care line plans. It's an unfortunately regressive mentality to have against someone who has shown nothing but support to his family. Wade didn't have to put others down while doing so, but that's just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. Let's see if Cam ever actually talks about it...