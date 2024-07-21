Cam’ron Makes Interesting Pick For Which City Has The Best Lyricists

BYCole Blake91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cam’ron says Chicago and Louisiana have the best lyricists.

Cam’ron says Chicago and Louisiana are the two best cities for lyricism when it comes to hip-hop. He shared his take during the latest episode of It Is What It Is with Mase. In doing so, he showed love to several artists including Lil Wayne, Eminem, and more.

“I lived in Chicago and they may have the best lyricists. Them and Louisiana," Cam said. "I’m talking about as far as lyricists. We really take [it] for granted. New York used to call people ‘country’ in the ’80s and early ’90s. Even thinking about Lil Wayne. If you get on a record with Lil Wayne you gotta be careful. Lil Wayne will go crazy. If you go on a record with Eminem, you gotta be careful. These n****s are really lyricists …" From there, he brought up several Chicago artists including Twista and Yung Buk. He concluded: “I think Chicago artists are really, really underrated as far as rap is concerned.”

Read More: Cam'ron Walks Off "It Is What It Is Set" Upon Hearing Of Dwyane Wade's Nail Care Brand Plans

Cam’ron Performs At Hip Hop 50 Live In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In other Cam'ron news, it's not the first time he's made headlines for his antics on It Is What It Is this week. During a previous episode, he stormed off the set after learning of Dwyane Wade's new plans for a nail care brand. The former NBA star discussed how he uses nail polish to bond with his daughter during an appearance on the CBS Morning Show. "That’s the time that we get to connect," he explained. "Me doing something that she loves and also that I love.”

Cam’ron Speaks On The Best Cities For Lyricism

Check out the latest episode of It Is What It Is on YouTube above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron and Mase on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron Explains What Went Down During Viral CNN Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...