Cam’ron Makes Interesting Pick For Which City Has The Best Lyricists

Cam’ron says Chicago and Louisiana have the best lyricists.

Cam’ron says Chicago and Louisiana are the two best cities for lyricism when it comes to hip-hop. He shared his take during the latest episode of It Is What It Is with Mase. In doing so, he showed love to several artists including Lil Wayne, Eminem, and more.

“I lived in Chicago and they may have the best lyricists. Them and Louisiana," Cam said. "I’m talking about as far as lyricists. We really take [it] for granted. New York used to call people ‘country’ in the ’80s and early ’90s. Even thinking about Lil Wayne. If you get on a record with Lil Wayne you gotta be careful. Lil Wayne will go crazy. If you go on a record with Eminem, you gotta be careful. These n****s are really lyricists …" From there, he brought up several Chicago artists including Twista and Yung Buk. He concluded: “I think Chicago artists are really, really underrated as far as rap is concerned.”

Cam’ron Performs At Hip Hop 50 Live In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In other Cam'ron news, it's not the first time he's made headlines for his antics on It Is What It Is this week. During a previous episode, he stormed off the set after learning of Dwyane Wade's new plans for a nail care brand. The former NBA star discussed how he uses nail polish to bond with his daughter during an appearance on the CBS Morning Show. "That’s the time that we get to connect," he explained. "Me doing something that she loves and also that I love.”

Cam’ron Speaks On The Best Cities For Lyricism