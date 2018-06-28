lyricists
- MusicEminem Vs. Black Thought Debate Lights Up TwitterThe debate has gotten serious.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ.I.D Believes Fans "Don't Really Care" About Lyricists, Only "Microwave" RapAs a standout emcee for Dreamville, J.I.D shares thoughts on the change in Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem Calls Kendrick Lamar An All-Time "Top-Tier Lyricist"Eminem gives Kendrick Lamar his flowers. By Aron A.
- MusicErica Banks Says That She's The Best Female LyricistErica Banks issues a statement.By Milca P.
- MusicDreezy & CupcakKe Weigh In On "Female Rap" LandscapeIt would appear that Dreezy and Cupcakke have two different philosophies regarding the "female rap" landscape. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content2020 Was A Triumphant Year For LyricistsRather than assembling a list of the year's best rappers, it feels appropriate to highlight the emcees who elevated twenty-twenty on a purely lyrical level. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryDMX Discounts Lloyd Banks' Entire Rap CareerDMX doesn't think that Lloyd Banks is one of the best lyricists in rap history, declaring his opinion during a talk with Fat Man Scoop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Gunna Connect In A Flood Of Mutual RespectGunna has been "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper." By Mitch Findlay
- BarsKXNG Crooked Brought The Calm, Now He Brings The "Storm"KXNG Crooked readjusts the bar for BARS. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Vs. Joe Budden: Who Would Win?If Joe Budden and Eminem were to wage war, who would you bet on?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Calls Eminem One Of "The Best Wordsmiths Ever"Real recognize real. By Mitch Findlay