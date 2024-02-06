Mase Gifts Cam’ron $1k For Every Year Of Their Beef

Mase hooked Cam'ron up with $20,000 in cash for his birthday, representing $1,000 for every year of their since-squashed feud. He presented the gift to him during the latest episode of their sports talk show, It Is What It Is. The conversation began with Cam discussing his birthday plans.

“I didn’t really do nothing this year,” Cam’ron admitted. “But just being here every day is a celebration for me man, so I appreciate that. Thank you man.” From there, Mase gifted him “20 racks,” in two envelopes. “For the 20 years I ain’t see you,” he explained as the two hugged. Cam’ron responded: “Thank you so much bro. All I’m going to do is buy you something. I would just take the 20 and buy you something.”

Cam’ron Performs For Hip-Hop 50 Live

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cam’ron previously took responsibility for the falling out with Mase while speaking with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All the Smoke podcast. “He went to church. I kinda didn’t understand it at the time because that’s my man all day and I’m like, where church come from?” he said at the time. “So I started bugging out on him because of that. So to be honest with you, the whole sh*t was my fault and just not understanding the kind of path he was on at the time.” Check out Cam'ron and Mase's latest episode of It Is What It Is below.

Cam'ron & Mase Speak With OJ Simpson

While Mase and Cam'ron were friendly at the start of their careers, they had a falling out which resulted in diss tracks aimed at one another as recently as 2017. They made amends and began hosting It Is What It Is together, last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron and Mase on HotNewHipHop.

