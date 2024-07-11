Shakur Stevenson Intensifies Cam'ron Beef By Threatening To Drop A Song

BYElias Andrews756 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan - Weigh-in
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 05: Shakur Stevenson poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his WBC Lightweight World Title fight against Artem Harutyunyan of Germany (not pictured) at Prudential Center on July 05, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The boxer is heading into the booth.

Shakur Stevenson and Cam'ron are combative personalities. The thing is, they usually keep their beef to their respective areas of expertise. Stevenson trash talks other boxers, while Cam'ron makes fun of other rappers on record. Their disdain for one another has resulted in a beef that's crossed mediums, however. Cam'ron claimed that he would "slap fire" out of the boxer if he ever saw him, and Shakur Stevenson decided to return the favor by saying that he would drop a song on the rapper.

The claim was made via Twitter on July 9. In order to make sense of it, though, we have to go through the entire interaction between Shakur Stevenson, Cam'ron, and Cam's podcast partner, Mase. The latter two dissed Stevenson on their podcast, It Is What It Is. They claimed that he was a bad fighter, which led to a Twitter exchange in which Stevenson claimed he was "ready for war." Cam chimed in, noting how easy it was to offend the boxer. "I see why they call you Shakur Twitterson," the rapper joked. "My n**ga, four hours of tweeting about me and Mase is wild. You boring, n**ga! I thought I was rather polite about it."

Read More: Cam'ron Flees New York Amid City's "Disgusting" Rat Problem

Shakur Stevenson Attacked Cam'ron And Mase On Twitter

Stevenson had more to say. He proceeded to lay into both rappers, and even make a crack about Mase's relationship with Diddy. "Boys ain’t gone do sh*t bout it either," he wrote. "[If] Cam'ron ever lift his hand up this way I’m putting him right out soft ass old n**ga. "Mase go get back on Diddy playing wit yo man hood f*ck boy." It was the claim that followed that really caught the attention of fans, though. Stevenson decided that he was going to beat Cam and Mase at their own game. "I’m bout to get in the studio next week," he tweeted. "I’m gone drop a Hit watch."

To be clear, Shakur Stevenson has never released music. He tried to attack Mase from a musical standpoint, claiming the rapper had a "failed career." This is where Cam was really able to lay into the boxer. "Mase was Michael Jackson after Michael Jackson, n**ga," Cam'ron tweeted. "Before Drake. He sold five million in three weeks... Mase is one million percent a better rapper than you are a boxer!" If Shakur Stevenson lives up to his claim, however, fans will get out whether he can hold his own with Cam and Mase on wax.

Read More: Shakur Stevenson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Boxer Worth?

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
cam'ron maseMusicCam’ron & Mase: A Timeline Of Their Beef & Reconciliation5.4K
shakur stevenson ma$eMusicShakur Stevenson Unleashes On Ma$e, Calls Him "A Fake Pastor" After Rapper Critiques His Fight3.0K
Hip Hop 50 LiveMusicCam'ron Dresses Like OJ Simpson For Fourth Of July Celebration3.8K
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicCam'ron & Mase's Controversial Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Prompts Backlash, They Respond7.2K