Shakur Stevenson Unleashes On Ma$e, Calls Him "A Fake Pastor" After Rapper Critiques His Fight

Fans like Ma$e were also hoping for a more explosive performance from Shakur, but the latter is now 22-0.

WBC star Shakur Stevenson (22-0) took on Artem Harutyunyan (12-2) in the lightweight championship match over the weekend. It all went down in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and leading up to the fight, Stevenson was quite the favorite. If you are a boxing aficionado, then you know that he is more of a defensive boxer. Because of this more elusive approach, viewers of the sport are not too fond of him overall. At the end of the day, you can either hate the player or hate the game because it has worked swimmingly. Stevenson went onto defeat Harutyunyan by judge's decision to keep his WBC lightweight belt.

One person who caught the action, was former rapper and co-host of It Is What It Is, Ma$e. Like many boxing watchers, the New York/Florida native is also not too impressed with Stevenson and the way he won. On his immensely popular and unfiltered sports talk show, Ma$e strongly expressed that he does not want to see him box. He cited the people Stevenson learns from and based on their techniques, Ma$e does not understand why the athlete is so different. "For him to be hanging out with Terence Crawford and Andre Ward, there is absolutely no way that he’s fighting the way he’s fighting".

Read More: The Game Might Have To Give Up His House To His Battery Accuser After Legal Loss

Shakur Stevenson Blasts Ma$e But It Is What Is Claps Back

Well, according to AllHipHop, the champion saw this clip and he went nuclear on the podcaster on X. "Same way I felt bout his rap career n**** more famous for his podcast then his failed career😫", Stevenson began. However, the It Is What It Is Instagram page had their guy's back and responded, "3 MONTHS AFTER YOU WERE BORN #MURDA DROPPED HIS FIRST ALBUM & SOLD 5 MILLION COPIES & WENT QUADRUPLE PLATINUM BEFORE SOCIAL MEDIA 🤧 #FACTS WE JUST CALLING IT HOW EVERYBODY ELSE SEE IT 🤷🏽‍♂️". Stevenson continued to pile on, calling Ma$e a "d*ke", "a fake pastor", a "Surviving Diddy a** n****", and many more derogatory names. You can see more of the rant below.