roasting
- SportsEvan Fournier Hits Kevin Durant With A Light Jab On TwitterEvan Fournier simply couldn't resist.By Alexander Cole
- GramYK Osiris & 21 Savage End Their Style Wars With A PhotoFollowing a social media beef centered around a custom Gucci jacket, YK Osiris and 21 Savage finally squashed their stylish differences by posing for a flick together.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDiddy's Handwriting Gets Roasted After Gifting Chanel To Summer WalkerMusic vet Diddy gifted new age R&B sensation Summer Walker with a Chanel bag recently, but it was his handwriting on the note that got everyone's attention.By Keenan Higgins
- Music21 Savage Keeps The YK Osiris Jokes Coming: "I Bought Everybody The Jacket"The jokes are not letting up on YK Osiris and his custom Gucci jacket, and it looks like 21 Savage just gave his whole crew the "customized" treatment thanks to Photoshop.By Keenan Higgins
- GramT.I. Weighs In On 21 Savage Roasting YK Osiris: "Funniest Sh*t I Seen All Day"The Atlanta-bred rapper is weighing in on 21 Savage's viral roast of YK Osiris. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Calls Rihanna "A B*tch" In Latest Rant Directed At Savage X FentyAzealia Banks fires shots at Rihanna, her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and anyone that promotes it.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Is On A Roasting Rampage & Twitter Is Here For ItAzealia Banks has been dragging a ton of people lately and fans are low key loving it. By Ellie Spina
- AnticsFreddie Gibbs Roasts LL Cool J For "Wearing Makeup"Freddie Gibbs had a few words for LL Cool J, after the legendary OG appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup during a TV appearance.By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsDraya Roasted on Twitter For Wondering How To Spell "Background"Draya had a blonde moment while watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Uncut Gems" after questioning whether the film's "back round" music was too loud.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsLeBron James & Damian Lillard Hilariously Go At Each Other On IGLeBron James and Damian Lillard had a blast roasting each other's looks.By Alexander Cole
- Beef50 Cent's Trolls Floyd Mayweather's Questionable Fashion Choice: "Granny Drip"Just because it's expensive, doesn't mean it's nice.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlueface Showcases Yeti-Sized Feet & Launches Instagram Roast SessionWhat is Blueface's shoe size?By Aida C.
- MusicVince Staples Roasts Kenny Beats On "The Cave": "Kenny Beats Is The Police"Vince Staples drops gems on the latest episode of Kenny Beats' "The Cave."By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Feud Further Perpetrated By Teairra Mari: #PettyWapThe "I Ain't Got It" singer still got smoke for 50 Cent. By Aida C.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Roasts Tupac Looking Fast Food Employee: "Big MACavelli""All fries on me."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMelania Trump Not Knowing How To Garden Is The Latest Summer MemeThe First Lady is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Exposes Her "No Talent" Family Through IG VideoKourtney trolled her siblings with some throwback content.By Zaynab