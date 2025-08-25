Karlissa Saffold Mercilessly Mocks Chrisean Rock By Recreating Viral TV Meltdown

3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Karlissa Saffold has been relentless toward Chrisean Rock in various spurts, but its only intensified since her split from Blueface.

The breakup of Chrisean Rock and Blueface has only opened the floodgates for more trolling from Karlissa Saffold. The mother of the "Thotiana" rapper has always had a complicated relationship with the reality TV star. However, now that she's not in the picture (for the most part) there's really no holding back now.

During a late-night hangout with some friends, Karlissa was having some fun in a hot tub. That seemingly inspired her to take a shot at Chrisean, mocking a viral moment from her time on Crazy In Love. You may need more context, so here it is.

It occurred during the second season of the Zeus program right around the time that she was pregnant with their son. Presumably, with hormones and the toxic nature of her relationship with Blue, she broke down into tears over the stress.

The quote that still rings loudly from that moment is, "I don't wanna be famous anymore," she shouted wailed. Karlissa recreated that moment, although, she was in much more gleeful state. Overall, folks in Live Bitez's comments scolded Blue's matriarch for constantly bashing his ex online.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

"For your birthday you’re thinking about chrisean how special boo," one user quips. "Don’t she got something better to do then talk about chrisean and blue all the time?" adds another. Someone else asks, "How old is she???"

Karlissa caught wind of the repost and hopped in the replies to express her disgust with her actions. "I sincerely apologize [red heart emoji]," she said. Whether or not she continues to go at Chrisean after this will be interesting to see.

Especially because Rock's new man, HoodTrophy Bino, recently claimed Chrisean Jr. as his son. The Soulja Boy signee recently went on a livestream of sorts to answer fans' questions. One of them asked if he was going to help him learn how to walk. Without much hesitation, he said, "Yes, that's my son." 

