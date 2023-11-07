Blueface’s Mom Threatens Chrisean Rock With Legal Action For Keeping Junior From Her: Watch

When Chrisean Rock went forth with her pregnancy earlier this year, she knew she was linking herself to Blueface for the rest of Junior's life, but also his mother, Karlissa Saffold. The actress is long known for causing problems in her son's relationships – usually with his two baby mamas. Though Rock and Blue aren't currently on good terms, she still hopes to spend some time with her two-month-old grandson as he continues to grow.

During a Live earlier this week, Saffold heard inquiries about whether she intends to reach out to Junior's mom so she can meet him. "Now, you know she knows where to find me," the reality star's rant began. "I have reached out to her to see the baby, but she has not answered, so don't think it's me." Blue's mom said that she's "in desperate need of a pissy diaper and a smelly neck" to care for now that her children are grown.

Karlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Rock is Ignoring Her

Of course, it was only seconds later that Saffold contradicted herself. When someone tuning in suggested that Rock doesn't need support from her ex's mom, the controversial entertainer said that she's not in any rush to stop what she's doing for grandmother duty.

"Remember this, your baby needs all the grandparents and all the aunties and all the blood that they can get," Karlissa told followers. During another stream, Blue's mom's tune changed once again as she spoke about wanting to take legal action against Rock for withholding her grandchild.

Blueface's Mom Threatens Legal Action

"I know I got rights," Saffold told people tuning into a recent Live session. "I been talking to the white people," she added before making it known that she plans to pull up on both Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis with the cameras rolling for her reality series. "You can go back and tell those muthafuckas the momma coming," the Porter family matriarch stated. "We riding it ‘til the wheels fall off." Do you predict an impending legal battle between Blueface's mom and his second co-parent? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates.

