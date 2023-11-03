Fatboy SSE Drags Blueface’s Name Into Domestic Dispute With Wife: Watch

In the game of rap, few artists want to be compared to others. Instead, the most assured path to success is staying confidently in one's lane, particularly when it comes to personal style and sound. Fatboy SSE knows this, but when it comes to his personal affairs, the 29-year-old seems okay with being compared to Blueface after a video showing him arguing with his wife began circulating on blogs. In the clip, Fatboy becomes upset with his other half after she allegedly appeared in another man's music video.

"If you touch me again, my ni**a, you're going to jail, bro," she tells him seconds in to the heated altercation. While Fatboy seems insistent that his wife hand over the keys she's holding hostage, she refuses, causing him to become more aggravated. At one point, the New Jersey native attempts to go through her phone, causing a dramatic reaction from the woman, as many have noted in the comments.

Fatboy SSE and His Wife Spark Debate About Domestic Violence

As reactions to the feud continue to pour in, Fatboy has stepped online to address them. "That's why she took my chain, because it was on another female," he explained of the roots of his wife's beef. "I haven't been home. The f**k? I been on the road, hustling, working, putting this s**t together."

"Blueface, my ni**a at the end of the day. That's my brother, that's my ni**a. He be having altercations with his girl all the time," the 29-year-old pointed out to listeners during a recent stream.

New Jersey Rapper Compares Himself to Blueface

Do you think that Fatboy SSE has a fair point in comparing himself to Blueface, or has his statement only made him look worse after fighting with his wife? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

