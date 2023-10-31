Blueface Baby Hernia Photo: Chrisean Rock Addresses Newborn Scandal On “The Jason Lee Show”

Seeing as she broadcast her first experience with childbirth on Instagram Live for the world to witness, we can confirm there's not much that Chrisean Rock isn't willing to share. This makes her an interesting interview subject, however, we've seen emotions get the better of the 23-year-old in the past. After her baby daddy, Blueface, and his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, went on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month, Rock knew her best form of retaliation would be to schedule an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked CEO herself and share her side of the story.

The full-length conversation between Lee and the Baddies cast member will hit the internet on the first of November. Ahead of that, a preview of what to expect finds Rock discussing the troubling photo Blue shared of their son's hernia on Twitter, exposing the infant's genitals to his millions of followers, seemingly without a second thought. "That's his son, yo," the Baltimore native defended herself when asked what prompted her to send the NSFW image of Junior. "He texting my phone about bulls**t. 'You doing this! You doing this! Lil Baby! Lil Baby!'" Chrisean further alleged.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Son Having Hernia Surgery This Weekend, She Confirms

Chrisean Rock Puts Blueface's Bad Behaviour on Blast

"I'm like, 'Bro, your son is about to go under [anesthesia] for a big hernia. Can I at least get a little bit...Do you care about our son's life right now? This is what it looks like. I'm not capping. Can you calm down,'" Lee's guest vented. "I didn't know he was gonna post it. I just thought he was gonna be a dad."

When it was his turn to sit down with Jason Lee, Blueface didn't hold anything back. He addressed accusations from Chrisean Rock about withholding finances from her, among other money-related feuds, sharing that to him, working with the 23-year-old was an "investment," as he saw her true potential. Read everything else Blue had to say at the link below and check back in later this week for updates from Rock's full interview on The Jason Lee Show.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Financial Beef Explained On “The Jason Lee Show”: Watch

[Via]