Chrisean Rock Twerks On Man At The Club, He Curves Her: Video

Crip Mac wouldn’t have done her like that.

BYHayley Hynes
Chrisean Rock Twerks On Man At The Club, He Curves Her: Video

23-year-old Chrisean Rock certainly isn't shy, which is exactly why she's finding so much success as a reality TV star. From feuding with other women on Baddies to navigating her on-again-off-again relationship with Blueface on Cr*zy In Love, the Baltimore native has been providing us with plenty of (often toxic) entertainment over the past few years, letting her vulnerable emotions come through in various situations. We've seen a substantial amount of maturity in Rock since she first stepped into the spotlight. Nevertheless, while she doesn't cry over her baby daddy quite as much, she still sometimes struggles to understand the boundaries of others.

In a video making rounds on Twitter this weekend, Rock dances at the club with her girlfriends. The new mother is clearly feeling herself, as we've seen in the various videos showing off her body's quick snapback after giving birth to Chrisean Jr.). We're unsure exactly when, or where, the footage was taken, but in less than 10 seconds, the mother of one finds herself facing rejection after throwing her booty back on someone without consent.

Read More: Wack 100’s “Old Man Booty Cheeks” Appear On Chrisean Rock’s Twitter, She Brings Junior To Meet & Greet Event

Chrisean Rock Lets Loose with Her Friends

The "Lit" rapper's moves are impressive, but still, the male stranger didn't appreciate her intruding on his space. Thankfully he smiled and laughed at the situation, making things slightly less awkward as Rock went on to dance around the room. She's reportedly dating Lil Mabu at this time, and has even said that she hopes to have her second child in the near future with him.

Chrisean Rock might not have found a winner that night at the club, but at least she has Crip Mac to fall back on. While shopping at Walmart recently, the controversial internet star filmed a video letting the 23-year-old know that he's ready and willing to help her raise her son – and take care of her in the bedroom. Check out Mac's full NSFW message at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Crip Mac Shoots His Shot With Chrisean Rock, Shades Blueface In Wild Walmart Video: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.