curved
- LifeChrisean Rock Twerks On Man At The Club, He Curves Her: VideoCrip Mac wouldn't have done her like that.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Tjay Shares Hilarious Clip Of Him Curving A Thirsty Fan"I don't kiss my fans."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDaBaby Gets Curved After Trying To Kiss Fans, Twitter ReactsLast week a random fan was trying to kiss Quavo, this week DaBaby has reversed the roles.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals A Male Artist Almost Didn’t Make It On Her Album Because She Curved His DM“Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I’m not gon’ shut up about it!” the “Wheelie” rapper shared.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His ExesCommon's long list of celebrity exes almost prevented his relationship with Tiffany Haddish.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Hits Lil Xan With Kindest Curve PossibleLil Uzi Vert and Lil Xan won't be working together anytime soon.By Alexander Cole