Lil Tjay Shares Hilarious Clip Of Him Curving A Thirsty Fan

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Tjay loves his fanbase, no doubt, and is incredibly appreciative of all the love and support they’ve shown him through it all. However, there’s a line to cross here, and the rapper is not letting anyone do so no matter how big of a die-hard they are. Moreover, the New York MC recently shared a viral TikTok that shows him curving a fan that went in for a kiss when she saw him at what seems like a club. Nothing really happened between them, and she just walked away slowly with her friend after the interaction. What’s more is that Tjay didn’t hold back in his caption of the video, jokingly calling for security amid a lot of laughing emojis.

“I don’t kiss my fans,” Lil Tjay wrote on his Instagram video sharing the TikTok clip in question. As funny and wild as it may sound, some people in his comments section were actually quick to theorize and explain the misconstrued intentions that might’ve been at play. After all, some people in Europe greet others with two kisses, one on each cheek, and the “curving” happened after the first one when the fan leaned in for a second one to his other side. Regardless, he wasn’t taking any chances, and the misunderstanding still made for a pretty comical moment.

All that said, it’s not like Lil Tjay doesn’t get up to some hijinks and misunderstandings of his own. For example, employees recently kicked the 222 artist out of his hotel for playing music too loud at 8 a.m. It seems like he had returned from a night out at the club and wanted to keep the party going, but the staff had enough of the ruckus. Rappers have a right to have some fun, too, but maybe not at the expense of the traveling businessman who had a 10 a.m. meeting that day.

Meanwhile, it’s at the very least good to see the 22-year-old MC out and about. He’s been through a lot, and with a recently released new album, he clearly wants his space to enjoy his life and career. Just make sure not to come on too strong if you ever meet him in person. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Tjay, check back in with HNHH.

