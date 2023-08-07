Lil Tjay Kicked Out Of Hotel For Blasting Music

Lil Tjay was having a blast at the hotel he was staying in, but not if the employees had something to say about it. A video is making its way on Instagram, where the Bronx rapper is voicing his annoyance with being tossed out for noise complaints. Furthermore, he was at a club tossing singles up the ceiling. Maybe celebrating the recent release of his album 222. After leaving the club the night before, he presumably booked a room at the hotel. The next morning, around 8 a.m. the workers and other guests had enough of the raucous sounds and removed him from the premises.

The auto-crooner shared how he really felt in the video saying, “I’m at this buma** hotel, they just kicked me out.” He goes on, “I walked in there, turn up my music, man they gon’ tell me ‘yo turn the music down.'” Tjay responded saying, “Hold on, hold on, don’t worry we gon’ turn it down right now.” Then the workers come back later and say, “‘Get out the room.'” This video has sparked converse opinions in the comments section of the Instagram video.

Who’s Side Are You On?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Many people shared a similar sentiment on the situation. One account says, “You’re a 22-year-old grown man. Tighten up.” In addition, someone says, “It ain’t a flex to be a dumbass. Read the room it’s Monday morning and you in a hotel pipe down.” However, there are some that disagree with the majority. One person says, “He young livin y’all hatin.” While both sides make compelling arguments, the employees were certainly right to remove Lil Tjay from their hotel.

What are your thoughts on Lil Tjay? Do you think he was in the right to argue with the hotel and its employees? Who do you agree with in the comments section? Be sure to give us your opinions on all of it. Additionally, always stay tuned into HNHH for all the latest news around the music world.

