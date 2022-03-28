Vay Laine
- MusicRick Ross Says "Devil In A New Dress" Verse Came After Criticism From Kanye WestDuring a recent appearance on "The Shop," Rick Ross was asked about how his "Devil In A New Dress" verse came together, and his answer isn't as simple as you might think.By Vay Laine
- NewsPaul Wall And Termanology Release Collab Project "Start 2 Finish"Paul Wall & Termanology team up for their fiery new collab tape, "Start 2 Finish."By Vay Laine
- MusicEST Gee Teases Collab Project With Jack HarlowDuring an interview with Apple Music 1, EST Gee says that Jack Harlow believed in him when nobody else did.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureDaBaby Denies Trying To Kiss Fans: "Ain't No Kissing Going On"After he was seemingly curved by one of his fans, DaBaby says he loves his fans but there was no kissing going on.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureDaBaby Gets Curved After Trying To Kiss Fans, Twitter ReactsLast week a random fan was trying to kiss Quavo, this week DaBaby has reversed the roles.By Vay Laine
- TVDonald Glover Addresses "Atlanta" & "Dave" ComparisonsDonald Glover likes "Dave," but isn't fond of its constant comparison to "Atlanta."By Vay Laine
- RelationshipsCoi Leray & Benzino Clash Again Over Breakfast Club InterviewCoi Leray and Benzino are back to taking shots at one another on social media.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Poses In Her Signature Squat In New Thirst TrapIf there's one thing Nicki Minaj is gonna do, it's show off her backside.By Vay Laine
- NewsLil Gotit Officially Releases "She Know It"Lil Gotit is cooking up rhymes and potions in the new visuals for his new song "She Know It."By Vay Laine
- RelationshipsCoi Leray & Pressa Broke Up So They Wouldn't Distract Each Other From Their Come-UpsCoi Leray confirmed on The Breakfast Club today that she's single, but she's still great friends with Pressa.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureWill Smith's Talent Agency Address Rumors About Dropping Him After Oscars SlapWill Smith's talent agency denies reports that they contemplated dropping him following his Oscars slap.By Vay Laine
- MusicThe Weeknd Makes History With His Latest Diamond SingleThe Weeknd is now one of the most decorated artists ever.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Lookalike Goes Viral In Hilarious ClipDJ Khaled might actually have a twin.By Vay Laine
- CrimeDJ Akademiks Reveals Who Leaked Tory Lanez DNA Scoop To HimDJ Akademiks says that Roc Nation told him the leaked info on the Megan Thee Stallion case, not Tory Lanez.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureTasha K Forced By Court To Remove Old Posts About Cardi BThanks to a judge, Tasha K can no longer keep up her old posts about Cardi B during their ongoing trial. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureLil Wayne & T.I. Reunite At Dreamville Festival For First Time After FeudFor the first time since their 2016 feud, Lil Wayne and T.I. reunited on stage during the Dreamville Festival this past weekend. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureDaBaby Slammed After Making Inappropriate Comments To Women During His ShowDaBaby is receiving backlash after asking women to undress during his show this past weekend.By Vay Laine
- MusicSZA Confirms Her Ankle Is Broken: "I Thought It Was Just Sprained"SZA was not lying about needing crutches—she revealed earlier today that her ankle is now broken. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureQuavo Gets A Surprise Kiss From Random FanA Tik Tok user caught an unsuspecting Quavo receiving a kiss from a random fan while out with friends. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureASAP Rocky On Will Smith's Slap: "It’s Unfortunate That He Emasculated Another Black Man"In a clip from his upcoming "Drink Champs" episode, ASAP Rocky shares his reaction to Will Smith's Oscars slap.By Vay Laine
- NewsT-Shyne Releases Debut Project With YSL Records, "Confetti Nights"YSL signee T-Shyne released his star-studded debut project with the label, "Confetti Nights," giving fans a more in-depth look into his story. By Vay Laine
- GramCuban Link ReEnacts Tiffany Haddish's Clapback At Oscars ReporterCuban Link has jokes today – Watch her reenact Tiffany Haddish checking a reporter on the Oscars red carpet this past weekend. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Calls Out G Herbo & Taina Williams, Exposes Why G Herbo Hasn't Seen His SonAri Fletcher states that G Herbo's girlfriend Taina Williams is the reason he hasn't seen his son in a while.By Vay Laine
- RelationshipsLauren London Shares Sweet Message To Nipsey Hussle On Anniversary Of His DeathOn the third anniversary of his death, Lauren London shares some loving words on Instagram to her late partner Nipsey Hussle.By Vay Laine
- NewsElla Mai Drops New Single "Leave You Alone," Announces Upcoming AlbumElla Mai returns to the music scene with her new single "Leave You Alone," and an announcement of her upcoming album "Heart On My Sleeve."By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureCassie Poses Nude In Stunning New Instagram PhotosCassie shared photos from her upcoming Patrick Ta collection—which reveal her posing nude.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureIssa Rae Dismisses Pregnancy Rumors: "Let A B**** Eat, Drink And Be Merry"Issa Rae ends pregnancy rumors with one simple, yet effective tweet. By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureLizzo Previews Her Shapewear Brand Yitty For "Every Damn Body"Lizzo announces her new shapewear brand Yitty, which will be releasing through her partnership with Fabletics.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Shows Skin In New Instagram Post, Cardi B ApprovesAfter Beyoncé stuns in new her Instagram photos, Cardi B singles out her favorite part of the outfit via Twitter.By Vay Laine
- MusicLatto Defines "Big Energy," Talks New Album & Mariah Carey CollabLatto redefines what it means to bring "Big Energy," and discusses her new "777" album in a new interview.By Vay Laine
- NewsOmerettà The Great Delivers On "Super Gremlin Remix"Omerettà The Great informs everyone to "stop playing with her" in her new "Super Gremlin" Remix.By Vay Laine
- StreetwearGunna Dismisses Troll Comments About His Style: "I Be Laughing At 'Em Too"Gunna talks about his best outfits and addresses Instagram trolls in a new interview with GQ.By Vay Laine
- MusicLudacris Ends All Debates About Atlanta In "Sorry Not Sorry" FreestyleLudacris drops "Sorry Not Sorry" freestyle in reponse to Omeretta The Great's original track.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Trolls Twitter Reactions To Will Smith's Oscars SlapLil Nas X makes a Nickelodeon reference as he weighs in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. By Vay Laine