Latto Hilariously Curves Fan During "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Release Party

Latto wasn't interested in the slightest.

Latto hilariously curved a hopeful fan who called her "bae” at her album release party for Sugar Honey Iced Tea over the weekend. In a clip going viral on social media, the man attempts to get the rapper's attention to her dismay. "Bae??" she remarks back at him before going on about her business. When Hollywood Unlocked posted the video on Instagram, fans shared plenty of jokes at the fan's expense.

“My boy turned the camera around and looked like Nick Cannon in Love Don't Cost a Thing," one user wrote. Another added: “He look like the 1 black video game character in the 90s.” One more fan wrote: “Feel like harassment when you not attracted to them.”

Latto Celebrates The Release Of "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Brooklyn Nikole and Latto attend the "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party on August 10, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Latto dropped Sugar Honey Iced Tea on August 9 with features from Young Nudy, Hunxho, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Mariah the Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, Cardi B, and Flo Milli. “I feel like what I’m doing has not been done before, so let’s start there. [Aesthetically], I’ve been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Lil’ Kim,” she explained of the album, as caught by VIBE. “[Musically], I’ve been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern hip-hop twist. They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss bi**hes. It just gave ‘I’m that girl.’ When you hear and see them in that prime era, it gave ‘I’m here to stay.'”

Latto Curves Fan During Album Release Party

Check out the viral clip from the release party for Sugar Honey Iced Tea on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Latto on HotNewHipHop.