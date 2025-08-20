Chrisean Rock's New Boyfriend Boldly Claims Her Son As His

BY Zachary Horvath 284 Views
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino recently kickstarted their relationship and her new man is already assuming responsibility for her kid.

Just days after hard launching their relationship, HoodTrophy Bino is ready to step in as father figure to Chrisean Rock's son. While getting a haircut, the Soulja Boy affiliated rapper was answering questions from fans. A woman asked him if he was going to have Rock teach his son how to walk, referring to Chrisean Jr.

Without hesitation, in the clip caught by Live Bitez, Bino said, "Yes, that's my son." Shockingly, for the most part, fans in the comments section were supportive towards Chrisean Rock's new man. "I respect him and like him bc he defend chrisean and her baby [orange heart emoji flexed biceps emoji]," one IG user says.

Another points out, "I love that @chrisean finally has someone who loves her back. Forget all that trolling ish. Be happy for her and her son. That a man has stepped up for a black boy and a black woman the heck! May God bless them and keep it pushing yall smh."

"Love his confidence [red heart emoji... it's not our business," adds another.

At the same time, though, there are lot of skeptics, with the consensus between them being that HoodTrophy Bino is only doing this for clout.

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

"He don’t give a damn [four laughing emojis]. He just loves all the views in his live." "I know clout when I see it [shrugging emoji] she be talking about ppl be using her for clout not this the one idc idc.," are couple of statements in that vein.

But despite what outsiders (or potentially Blueface) thinks, it sounds like she's ready to give this relationship her all. News that Rock and Bino were an item began to circulate this past weekend. On the reality TV star's Instagram, the mother of one posted the two of them going too church in matching white outfits holding hands. "I genuinely wanna see us win [battery emoji]."

She then shared a video of Bino holding a rose bouquet with another sweet message. "I love LOVE you da best." Hoodtrophy followed through on his end, posting a lovey carousel with the caption "I [green heart emoji index pointing at the viewer emoji]."

