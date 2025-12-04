Beyonce & Brandy Allegedly Don’t Get Along

Beyonce Brandy Allegedly Don't Get Along Music News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Brandy Norwood attends a Stella Rosa event at JoJo's Beloved Cocktail Lounge on February 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Loren LoRosa spoke with sources who provided her with some intel on Beyonce and Brandy's relationship.

Earlier this week, Ray J hopped on Instagram to call out Beyonce and Jay-Z, accusing them of ignoring his sister Brandy throughout her "The Boy Is Mine" tour with Monica.

“N****a need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he declared at the time. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. JAY-Z and Beyonce, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that. [...] I love you, Jay, and I love you, Bey. Y’all the two biggest stars in the world.”

In his caption, Ray J also made it clear that Brandy didn't have anything to do with his post, and likely wouldn't approve of it if she did.

“THIS IS COMING FROM THE HEART!! And I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I LOVE JAY AND BEY!! ——BRANDY AND THE FAMILY DID NOT CO-SIGN THIS!," he wrote. "SHES SUPER FOCUSED ON MAKING EVERY SHOW GREAT! - I WILL PROB GET IN TROUBLE FOR THIS!! - BUT I LOVE JAY Z AND BEY!!”

Read More: Ray J Puts Jay-Z & Beyonce On Blast For Allegedly Ignoring Brandy On Tour

Brandy & Beyonce Beef

Now, Loren LoRosa has spoken with sources who provided her with some intel on Brandy and Beyonce's relationship. According to them, it's allegedly nonexistent.

"From what I'm told, they do not fool with each other," she alleged on The Breakfast Club. "At one point there was a cordial relationship. I was told that Kelly Rowland and Brandy actually used to be pretty close, but even that has subsided in years. But yeah, there's been this whole thing and from what I was told from the sources is that this kind of lingered from [...] Beyonce came up and became the girl."

"Brandy is the girl, and they both are still phenominal iconic women in what they do," LoRosa continued. "But at some point during Beyonce's climb, things kind of got a little bit rocky and they haven't established anything better friendship-wise from that point."

At the time of writing, neither Beyonce nor Brandy have addressed these allegations.

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Sneak Into Kris Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party

