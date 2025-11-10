Jay-Z & Beyonce Sneak Into Kris Jenner's Extravagant Birthday Party

NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kris Jenner hosted a 007-themed party with a star-studded list of attendees for her 70th birthday on Saturday.

Jay-Z and Beyonce made a private entrance to Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed birthday party, entirely avoiding the paparazzi, according to TMZ. Jenner held the event at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's home in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The iconic couple was reportedly treated to a high-priority parking spot that allowed them to slip in undetected.

Jenner shared a series of pictures from the star-studded event on Instagram. "Magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends," she wrote in the caption. In addition to Jay-Z and Beyonce, the attendees included Chris Rock, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Paris Hilton, and more. Jenner's six children, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, were present as well.

Kylie ended up commenting on Kris' Instagram post, writing: "THE it girl." Travis Barker also wrote: "So grateful to celebrate you." Other fans joined in by showing love as well. "Say what ya’ll want but Kris’s guest list ALWAYS top tier," one user wrote. Another added: "So many celebs I would feel so important lmao. We love you momma Chris!"

How Old Is Kris Jenner?

At the party, Kris Jenner was celebrating her 70th birthday. Plenty of family and friends shared tributes to her on social media as well. Kim Kardashian shared several pictures of them together on Instagram while describing her as "the most beautiful woman on the planet."

"There is no one more special in this whole world than you," Kardashian added. "You truly are super woman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion and joy! I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life!

In Khloe Kardashian's tribute, she described Kris as the "heartbeat of our family" and her "greatest inspiration." She wrote: "There will never be enough time to love you the way you deserve to be loved, to thank you for the way you’ve held us, guided us, and made us believe in ourselves. You are our Queen, our muse, our protector, our forever home."

