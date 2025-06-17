Kanye West has subjected himself to a lot of scrutiny over the years for his bigotry, racist remarks, and wild antics on social media. Somehow it feels like he's taken all of that up a notch, especially in recent months. But even with all of that baggage, Kris Jenner, his mother-in-law, didn't exclude him from her Father's Day tribute for Instagram.

Per HipHopDX, the matriarch took the time to put together a cute collage of all of the dads in her life. Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson both made the cut alongside Ye. For the latter's picture, Kris went with one of the Chicago rapper and his eldest child, North, chilling on the couch together.

The loving caption reads, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers and father figures out there! You have shaped, supported, and loved us in so many ways... I’m grateful to have witnessed the love that each of you has for your children," she began.

She then concluded with a special message to Rob Kardashian. "To my son, Rob… you were born to be a daddy and I am so proud of the father and the man you are. I love you! I wish all the dads out there a day filled with love [red heart emoji]."

Kanye West Bully

Folks in the comments praised Kris for the inclusive post with one writing, "She didn’t discriminate." "Momma Knows how to include all the Daddies regardless of what... Kris is a true definition of a Queen," another adds.

There has definitely been a lot of history between Kanye and Kris in the past, with the former questioning her parenting skills and spreading the rumor about Drake getting with her. Moreover, and as of more recently, he's been locking horns with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, over how often he gets to see their children.

But it just goes to show that motherly figures will never stop loving those close to them deep down.