Kris Jenner Praises Kanye West's Parenting In Wholesome Father's Day Shout-Out

BY Zachary Horvath 392 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West hasn't had the kindest things to say about Kris Jenner overall, but she's shoving their differences aside.

Kanye West has subjected himself to a lot of scrutiny over the years for his bigotry, racist remarks, and wild antics on social media. Somehow it feels like he's taken all of that up a notch, especially in recent months. But even with all of that baggage, Kris Jenner, his mother-in-law, didn't exclude him from her Father's Day tribute for Instagram.

Per HipHopDX, the matriarch took the time to put together a cute collage of all of the dads in her life. Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson both made the cut alongside Ye. For the latter's picture, Kris went with one of the Chicago rapper and his eldest child, North, chilling on the couch together.

The loving caption reads, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers and father figures out there! You have shaped, supported, and loved us in so many ways... I’m grateful to have witnessed the love that each of you has for your children," she began.

She then concluded with a special message to Rob Kardashian. "To my son, Rob… you were born to be a daddy and I am so proud of the father and the man you are. I love you! I wish all the dads out there a day filled with love [red heart emoji]."

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

Kanye West Bully

Folks in the comments praised Kris for the inclusive post with one writing, "She didn’t discriminate." "Momma Knows how to include all the Daddies regardless of what... Kris is a true definition of a Queen," another adds.

There has definitely been a lot of history between Kanye and Kris in the past, with the former questioning her parenting skills and spreading the rumor about Drake getting with her. Moreover, and as of more recently, he's been locking horns with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, over how often he gets to see their children.

But it just goes to show that motherly figures will never stop loving those close to them deep down.

Elsewhere, Kanye West failed to drop another album on time. Bully, his latest solo studio project, was supposed to drop on June 15, coinciding with North's birthday. However, he appeared to forget about it. Now, there are rumors floating around online that he will drop bits and pieces of the record over the coming days.

Read More: Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images & Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Relationships Kim K Declares Ye "Best Dad" On Father's Day, Khloé K Links Up With Tristan Thompson 15.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.0K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.4K
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Relationships Pete Davidson Sends Kris Jenner Flowers On Mother's Day: "Love You!" 1167