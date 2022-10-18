Kanye West says that his daughter, Chicago, is either going to be a “problem” or a “blessing,” and is worried about Kris Jenner turning her into the former. The comment was among the many strange topics West brought up during his latest appearance on Drink Champs.

“Chicago is either gonna be a blessing or she gonna be a problem,” Ye said. “And I feel like Hulu, and I feel like Kris are trying to turn her into a problem.”

He added that his worry stems from being a father.

Hulu currently broadcasts the Kardashian family’s newest reality show, The Kardashians.

Ye previously slammed Kris Jenner during a rant on Instagram, in which he complained about her allowing her daughters, Kim and Kylie, to model for Playboy.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” West wrote in the post.

N.O.R.E., who hosts Drink Champs, has since apologized for how he handled having Ye on the show. Elsewhere, West shared conspiracy theories about the death of George Floyd, which has resulted in the family pursuing legal action against him.

