Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall Jenner With Birthday Tribute

Kylie Jenner poked fun at her sister, Kendall, while celebrating her 28th birthday with a bouquet of flowers. In a card that came attached, she congratulated Kendall on turning 30 years old. The 28-year-old shared the gift on her Instagram Story, Friday.

In response to the remark, Kendall captioned her post "Lmao" and included a middle finger emoji. Kylie also shared a picture from Kendall’s birthday celebrations in which she sits in front of a white birthday cake featuring a photo of herself as a child.

Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner In Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Chadstone Shopping Centre on November 18, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Other members of the Kardashian family joined in with more tributes on social media. Kim Kardashian wrote in her own post: "Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! Our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness." Kris Jenner also added: “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!! You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you soooo much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo.” Khloé also labeled her "one of the most rare, loyal, gentle, multi-faceted souls I have ever known," in her own post. Check out the card Kylie made for Kendall on Instagram below.

Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall Jenner

Image Via Instagram @kendalljenner

Kendall isn't the only member of the family to celebrate a birthday in recent weeks. Kim also turned 43 last month while Kris will hit 67 on Sunday, November 5. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Kardashians on HotNewHipHop.

