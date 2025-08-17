Chrisean Rock is opening a new chapter in her love life after Blueface.

The rapper and reality television star has confirmed her relationship with Soulja Boy Tell'em's SODMG and Los Angeles artist HoodTrophy Bino, trading secrecy for public affection shared online and in person. The Shade Room broke the news on Sunday (August 17).

The pair first stepped out together at a church service, walking hand in hand in matching all-white outfits. For Rock, the moment carried more weight than fashion. She marked the outing on Instagram with a caption that read, “I genuinely wanna see us win,” alongside a fully charged battery emoji, signaling her commitment to the relationship.

She followed with a video of Bino holding a bouquet of roses, a romantic gesture she celebrated with the words, “I love LOVE you da best.” The post left no doubt that Rock is embracing her new romance with enthusiasm.

Bino returned the sentiment on his own page, posting two carousels of photos that affirmed his devotion. In one, the couple posed playfully in oversized mascot heads.

In another, he wrapped his arms tightly around Rock, underscoring the closeness of their bond. Together, the posts made a clear statement: Rock is his partner, both personally and publicly.

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

While Rock’s love life blossoms, she is also navigating a delicate family reconciliation. Earlier this week, she reconnected with her sister, Tesehki, during a virtual reunion that resonated with fans on an emotional level. The Zeus Network star broke down in tears while FaceTiming her sibling on a livestream, offering a glimpse of vulnerability and hope for healing after years of public conflict.

Their estrangement dates back to Rock’s allegations of child molestation against Tesehki on the reality series Baddies. Tensions escalated further in May when Tesehki appeared on The Jason Lee Show, suggesting her sister played a role in the death of Ronny Doe, a man who had claimed to be the father of Rock’s child. The accusations fueled one of the most public family rifts in reality television.

It remains uncertain whether their recent exchange can repair the damage. Still, the teary reunion hinted at the possibility of forgiveness.