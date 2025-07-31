Chrisean Rock Claims PlaqueBoyMax Set Her Up For A Crash Out

Chrisean Rock has had to deal with a lot of Internet drama over the years, but she didn't expect to become a headline via PlaqueBoyMax. They recently had an on-stream interaction due to her wanting to be on his streamer dating show. But the participation of Wendy Ortiz, one of Chrisean's opps, complicated matters. Max let Rock know about this, and the clip is a let-down personified.

After this, the reality TV star spoke with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast. During their conversation, she accused the streamer of setting her up for a viral moment and trying to fabricate a crash out from her.

"I hit him up, like, 'Hey, I'd like to be on the show. I'm down with it,'" Chrisean Rock expressed. "He knew I was coming. But he had a whole different situation in store for me. So I was embarrassed in front of 100,000 viewers, you get what I'm saying? Before I even got there, he was like, 'I just want someone to punch the wall and get mad.' So he was expecting me to get let down in front of a lot of people. He provoked me, and what I did was, I restrained. My voice cracked a little. I started saying, like, 'Okay, nobody really know what I go through. But it's cool. Thank you for having me.' I still was thankful. And I left gracefully. The old Chrisean would've flipped s**t, broke the cameras, punched a hole in the wall, tripped out. Like, who are you playing with?"

Chrisean Rock Stream

PlaqueBoyMax's media notoriety is no secret in today's hip-hop landscape and beyond. His livestreams, collaborations, and artistic evolution has been very engaging to see, which makes it no surprise that many celebrities want to link up with him.