Chrisean Rock Claims PlaqueBoyMax Set Her Up For A Crash Out

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 256 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock PlaqueBoyMax Set Up Crash Out Hip Hop News
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Chrisean Rock attends Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
PlaqueBoyMax recently ran into trouble when he invited both Wendy Ortiz and Chrisean Rock to his dating show despite their beef.

Chrisean Rock has had to deal with a lot of Internet drama over the years, but she didn't expect to become a headline via PlaqueBoyMax. They recently had an on-stream interaction due to her wanting to be on his streamer dating show. But the participation of Wendy Ortiz, one of Chrisean's opps, complicated matters. Max let Rock know about this, and the clip is a let-down personified.

After this, the reality TV star spoke with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast. During their conversation, she accused the streamer of setting her up for a viral moment and trying to fabricate a crash out from her.

"I hit him up, like, 'Hey, I'd like to be on the show. I'm down with it,'" Chrisean Rock expressed. "He knew I was coming. But he had a whole different situation in store for me. So I was embarrassed in front of 100,000 viewers, you get what I'm saying? Before I even got there, he was like, 'I just want someone to punch the wall and get mad.' So he was expecting me to get let down in front of a lot of people. He provoked me, and what I did was, I restrained. My voice cracked a little. I started saying, like, 'Okay, nobody really know what I go through. But it's cool. Thank you for having me.' I still was thankful. And I left gracefully. The old Chrisean would've flipped s**t, broke the cameras, punched a hole in the wall, tripped out. Like, who are you playing with?"

Read More: Chrisean Rock Fan Breaks Down In Tears While Meeting Her

Chrisean Rock Stream

PlaqueBoyMax's media notoriety is no secret in today's hip-hop landscape and beyond. His livestreams, collaborations, and artistic evolution has been very engaging to see, which makes it no surprise that many celebrities want to link up with him.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock's drama continues to mount up, even as she tries to lead a more peaceful and graceful life. A lot of this stems from previous relationships with Blueface and other celebrities, and their saga alone has many spinoffs. Hopefully Chrisean's accusations here don't lead to more contentious situations further down the road.

Read More: Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, & Denzel Curry Bring Along Hanumankind For "Victory Lap Three"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
Chrisean Rock Tytan Newton Breakup Hip Hop News Relationships Chrisean Rock Seems To Confirm Tytan Newton Breakup Due To Alleged Infidelity 1.6K
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Relationships Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Relationship: A Complete History 16.2K
CoiLerayChriseanRockDrama Pop Culture Coi Leray Says Chrisean Rock Is Capping As Reactions To New Mom's Interview With Jason Lee Pour In 1.6K
Comments 1