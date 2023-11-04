Coi Leray Says Chrisean Rock Is Capping As Reactions To New Mom’s Interview With Jason Lee Pour In

When Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis sat down with Jason Lee for his podcast earlier this fall, it took us a minute to digest all the tea that was spilled. The father of three took the opportunity to address rumours about him financially abusing Chrisean Rock, and he also let it slip that he "might've got some head" from one Megan Thee Stallion a few years back. Unsurprisingly, Blue's second baby mama's appearance on the same show has given us even more details on not only their co-parenting drama but also the beef that the Baddies cast member has with others in the industry.

From what we know, Rock and "Blick Blick" hitmaker Coi Leray obviously aren't on good terms. Things are so tense between the two women that Lee felt some heat from the Boston native for interviewing her, which the 23-year-old had some thoughts about. "I'm genuine, I thought she wanted to do a collab or some music," Chrisean recalled of her time previously spent with Leray. "Really she was just tryna out me out the plan and bag my ni**a on some bulls**t," the reality starlet alleged.

Coi Leray Speaks On All the Drama

Now that she's been trolled about the confession from Rock's supporters on social media, Leray hopped on Twitter to address things on Friday (November 3) afternoon. "Don't believe the 🧢," she wrote. Perhaps we'll be seeing the Trendsetter sitting across from Lee in the upcoming weeks to tell her side of the story.

As more people are beginning to tune in to Chrisean's interview on Jason Lee's podcast, some are finding that they're perspective on the "Lit" artist has changed. "She not as d**b as y'all think," one viewer tweeted. "She actually does hold herself accountable. I really pray she gets all the help she needs."

Viewers React to Chrisean Rock on The Jason Lee Show

"Watching the interview got me in tears of joy," Chrisean Rock expressed on Twitter earlier this weekend. "Like dang, God really can change or turn any situation. As long as [you] give it to him, he will turn [your] bad to [your] good. I'm actually [proud] of myself for pushing through," she added. Keep scrolling to read more reactions to her chat with Jason Lee, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

