Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Blames Chrisean Rock For Her Son’s Health Issues

BY Caroline Fisher 383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Mother Blames Chrisean Rock Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Karlissa Saffold recently defended Blueface after Chrisean Rock alleged that he assaulted her during her pregnancy.

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold has her fair share of issues with his ex Chrisean Rock, and recently, she decided to share them with the world. Yesterday (July 28), the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to Instagram to address allegations that her son assaulted the Baddies star while she was pregnant. These allegations were made during a livestream last month. At the time, Chrisean alleged that during a trip to Las Vegas, Blueface physically attacked her.

“I was in the corner of the bed. He was beating my body. And then he like, ‘If you move, your stomach gonna bleed. I’m gonna kill this baby. You’re gonna be bleeding for a month on a schoolyard crip.’ This is all when I was seven months, six months pregnant," she alleged.

Saffold, on the other hand, alleges that Chrisean was the primary aggressor throughout her relationship with Blueface. “He just sitting there, just doing the time like it was his problem and his fault. Ain’t complaining," she said, per AllHipHop. "And here we go trying to put some more stuff on him."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Fan Breaks Down In Tears While Meeting Her

Chrisean Rock & Blueface
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

“Every time we have seen you and John fight, do you not give him that right, left, right, left, real quick?” Saffold also alleged. “Every time. His PTSD is not set up to walk away from nobody. Just right, left, right, left. Some in these streets got PTSD. You can’t just right, left, right, left, and then they just going to walk off.”

She didn't stop there, however. Saffold went on to criticize Chrisean's behavior during pregnancy, insinuating that her alleged actions resulted in her son having health problems. “[Blueface] already got two kids and they came out perfectly fine,” she added. “No issues at all.”

At the time of writing, Chrisean has not publicly addressed Saffold's latest remarks.

Read More: Tory Lanez Offers Chrisean Rock Spiritual Advice During Heartfelt Prison Call

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Music Karlissa Saffold Surprises Fans With Her Reaction To Chrisean Rock's Baptism 269
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Celebrates 5-Month Anniversary Of Son's Birth 2.2K
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Music Blueface's Mom In Tears Over His Brother's Mental Health Issues, Chrisean Rock Fans Drag Her 9.5K
Blueface Mother's Day Message Gossip News Gossip Blueface Gets Vulnerable In Heartfelt Mother’s Day Message To Karlissa Saffold 1039
Comments 0