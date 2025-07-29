Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold has her fair share of issues with his ex Chrisean Rock, and recently, she decided to share them with the world. Yesterday (July 28), the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to Instagram to address allegations that her son assaulted the Baddies star while she was pregnant. These allegations were made during a livestream last month. At the time, Chrisean alleged that during a trip to Las Vegas, Blueface physically attacked her.

“I was in the corner of the bed. He was beating my body. And then he like, ‘If you move, your stomach gonna bleed. I’m gonna kill this baby. You’re gonna be bleeding for a month on a schoolyard crip.’ This is all when I was seven months, six months pregnant," she alleged.

Saffold, on the other hand, alleges that Chrisean was the primary aggressor throughout her relationship with Blueface. “He just sitting there, just doing the time like it was his problem and his fault. Ain’t complaining," she said, per AllHipHop. "And here we go trying to put some more stuff on him."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

“Every time we have seen you and John fight, do you not give him that right, left, right, left, real quick?” Saffold also alleged. “Every time. His PTSD is not set up to walk away from nobody. Just right, left, right, left. Some in these streets got PTSD. You can’t just right, left, right, left, and then they just going to walk off.”

She didn't stop there, however. Saffold went on to criticize Chrisean's behavior during pregnancy, insinuating that her alleged actions resulted in her son having health problems. “[Blueface] already got two kids and they came out perfectly fine,” she added. “No issues at all.”

At the time of writing, Chrisean has not publicly addressed Saffold's latest remarks.