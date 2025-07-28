Chrisean Rock Fan Breaks Down In Tears While Meeting Her

BY Caroline Fisher 69 Views
Chrisean Rock Fan Breaks Down Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Despite the various controversies she's been involved in, Chrisean Rock still has a loyal group of followers.

Chrisean Rock is a controversial character. The Baddies star frequently makes headlines for her parenting abilities, troubled relationship with her child's father Blueface, and more. While she seems to always be on the receiving end of some kind of backlash, she also has a group of loyal fans who have supported her through it all. Recently, she even got the opportunity to meet one of them, which made for an intense experience.

In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, she poses for a photo with the young woman, who was visibly overwhelmed. The fan grew emotional during the encounter, shaking and crying as she hugged the mother of one. Of course, the clip has earned mixed reactions from Instagram users. While some find the interaction sweet, others are concerned.

"And this is what's wrong with this generation," one commenter claims. "She looks really young. Let her live y’all lol," someone else argues.

Read More: Tory Lanez Offers Chrisean Rock Spiritual Advice During Heartfelt Prison Call

Chrisean Rock & Tory Lanez

This fan isn't the only person Chrisean has cheering her on these days either. Recently, she took to social media to share a clip of Tory Lanez giving her some spiritual advice from behind bars. “I’m not one of them going n****s who’s going to sit here and preach to you,” he told her over the phone. “You dealing with a lot, but it’s all going to be okay.”

“And it’s all going to be for the greater good, bro," he continued. "But you just you just got to take that time and be intimate with him, bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him. Spend some time in prayer away from people. Spend some time where you’re not worrying about what everybody’s talking about. Turn off the phone, spend a couple hours with him just for the next couple of days."

Chrisean went on to express gratitude for his support, also calling for his release from prison.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims She's Dating A "Big As Sh*t" NBA Player

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
