Alabama Barker Runs Out On PlaqueboyMax's Dating Show After Word Of Bhad Bhabie's Arrival

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Capitol Music Group BET Party
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Alabama Barker attends the Capitol Music Group BET Party at Casa Madera on June 22, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)
During their beef, Bhad Bhabie alleged that Alabama Baker was in a previous relationship with rapper Tyga.

Alabama Barker abruptly exited PlaqueboyMax’s livestream dating show on July 14  after hearing her longtime rival, Bhad Bhabie, might make an appearance. The moment, captured during a tense phone call with Max, quickly escalated and spilled onto social media, reigniting a feud that had simmered for months.

“So y’all got Bhad Bhabie pulling up?” Barker asked during the call, her tone shifting to concern. Max immediately denied it. “F*** no! What the f***!” he shouted, insisting she had nothing to worry about. Still, Barker remained skeptical. “I’m leaving. I’m getting in my car. That’s what I was just told by production,” she responded. “If y’all snaked me out like that…”

Max attempted to reassure her once more. “She’s not here,” he said. But Barker, her voice unsteady, reiterated, “I’m literally getting in my car.”

Hours later, Bhad Bhabie fanned the flames by posting audio of the call to Instagram. Her caption read: “SHE GONE CRY IN THE CAR……RUNNNNN.” 

The post went viral, drawing immediate attention to the fallout. Barker responded in a video of her own, claiming a member of the show's security team told her Bhad Bhabie was on the way. She described the ordeal as a calculated setup to humiliate her during the broadcast.

MORE: Who Is Alabama Barker? Travis Barker's Teen Daughter

Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie

“I don’t want to fight nobody,” Barker said, referencing Bhad Bhabie’s recent cancer diagnosis. “I’m not trying to be the one fighting a cancer patient on livestream.” 

Despite that, she made her stance clear. “We’re gonna fight one-on-one when I see you,” she added. “I’m not scared of her.”

The animosity between the two dates back to December 2024, when Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of pursuing her ex, Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a child. Both women traded accusations across Instagram before deleting the posts. 

Soon after, Bhad Bhabie released a diss track titled “Over Cooked,” calling out Barker’s rumored celebrity ties. Barker clapped back with her own track, “Cry Bhabie,” further fueling the rift.

Le Vaughn remains a central figure in the conflict. Each woman has accused him of playing both sides. Barker denies any romantic involvement, claiming he misled them both.

As of now, the rivalry shows no signs of slowing. And with both stars unafraid of confrontation, the drama continues to unfold in real time, livestream by livestream.

MORE: ​​Bhad Bhabie Breaks Down In Tears Over Le Vaughn And Reflects On Alabama Barker Feud

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Relationships Bhad Bhabie Insists She’s Ready To Marry Le Vaughn Despite Messy Alabama Barker Drama 2.2K
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Relationships Bhad Bhabie Accuses Le Vaughn Of Beating Her Over Chief Keef Affair 3.1K
Bhad Bhabie Receives Gold Record For Her Song "Hi Bich" Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Alleges Alabama Barker Got An Abortion After Becoming Pregnant By Tyga 5.5K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Gossip Bhad Bhabie Channels Alabama Barker With New Blonde Hair After Dropping Scathing Diss Track 1422
Comments 0