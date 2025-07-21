Alabama Barker abruptly exited PlaqueboyMax’s livestream dating show on July 14 after hearing her longtime rival, Bhad Bhabie, might make an appearance. The moment, captured during a tense phone call with Max, quickly escalated and spilled onto social media, reigniting a feud that had simmered for months.

“So y’all got Bhad Bhabie pulling up?” Barker asked during the call, her tone shifting to concern. Max immediately denied it. “F*** no! What the f***!” he shouted, insisting she had nothing to worry about. Still, Barker remained skeptical. “I’m leaving. I’m getting in my car. That’s what I was just told by production,” she responded. “If y’all snaked me out like that…”

Max attempted to reassure her once more. “She’s not here,” he said. But Barker, her voice unsteady, reiterated, “I’m literally getting in my car.”

Hours later, Bhad Bhabie fanned the flames by posting audio of the call to Instagram. Her caption read: “SHE GONE CRY IN THE CAR……RUNNNNN.”

The post went viral, drawing immediate attention to the fallout. Barker responded in a video of her own, claiming a member of the show's security team told her Bhad Bhabie was on the way. She described the ordeal as a calculated setup to humiliate her during the broadcast.

Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie

“I don’t want to fight nobody,” Barker said, referencing Bhad Bhabie’s recent cancer diagnosis. “I’m not trying to be the one fighting a cancer patient on livestream.”

Despite that, she made her stance clear. “We’re gonna fight one-on-one when I see you,” she added. “I’m not scared of her.”

The animosity between the two dates back to December 2024, when Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of pursuing her ex, Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a child. Both women traded accusations across Instagram before deleting the posts.

Soon after, Bhad Bhabie released a diss track titled “Over Cooked,” calling out Barker’s rumored celebrity ties. Barker clapped back with her own track, “Cry Bhabie,” further fueling the rift.

Le Vaughn remains a central figure in the conflict. Each woman has accused him of playing both sides. Barker denies any romantic involvement, claiming he misled them both.