Alabama Barker Brutally Rejects YK Osiris During Livestream

Alabama Barker is no stranger to speaking her mind, and during a recent stream with YK Osiris, she did just that. In a clip captured by Live Bitez on Instagram, the "Worth It" performer tells Barker and others that he could get with any woman he wants. She begged to differ, letting him know that she's personally not interested.

"Any girl I want in here I could have, trust me," YK Osiris said. "No you couldn't, you couldn't have me if you wanted me," Barker responded. "I'll give you this, you are not an ugly man at all ... But the way that you act is crazy."

YK Osiris went on to boast about never getting turned down, though Barker and the rest of the group found it hard to believe.

Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie Beef

Barker's stream with YK Osiris took place just a few months after she went viral for her fiery feud with Bhad Bhabie. The former Dr. Phil star put her on blast at the end of last year, alleging that she went after her child's father Le Vaughn despite knowing about their relationship. This resulted in some heated back and forth online, as well as a few scathing diss tracks. It looks like there are still hard feelings between the two of them too, as during a recent show, Bhad Bhabie claimed she wants to fight Barker.

"This gon' be the last time I speak on this because I've been out of town," she told the crowd. "But I'll be back in L.A. on Tuesday, and I want that a*s in my hand on Tuesday."