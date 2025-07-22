Bhad Bhabie Calls To Fight Alabama Barker Again Following Her Explosive Rant

BY Zachary Horvath 215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Bhad Babie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)
Tensions reignited again between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker after the latter mentioned Le Vaughn in another conversation.

Bhad Bhabie is tired of waiting for Alabama Barker to square up and fight her. At the end of a performance yesterday, July 21, the femcee and content creator issued a grave threat towards her enemy. "This gon' be the last time I speak on this because I've been out of town," she tells the fans in the crowd. "But I'll be back in L.A. on Tuesday, and I want that a*s in my hand on Tuesday," she added in the clip caught by Live Bitez.

A promoter onstage then encouraged to scream out "f*ck Alabama," which they did with a lot of passion. Bhad Bhabie then thanked her supporters, blowing kisses to them while walking off the stage. It's clear that she's standing on business and wants all the smoke with Ms. Barker.

As it stands, the daughter of the famous drummer has yet to respond to the "Ms. Whitman" artist's challenge. But given how things have been between these two, we don't expect her to take long to clap back.

She's already expressed that she's not afraid of her mortal enemy, doing so shortly after what she thought was a sketchy PlaqueBoyMax stream. The "Cry Bhabie" songwriter was supposed to be on his dating show, but she dipped after her team allegedly told her that Bhabie would be there too.

Read More: Nike's Most Underrated Sneaker Collabs

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

She started pressing Max about it, but he firmly denied that she would set up Barker like that. After she decided to leave, Bhad Bhabie clowned her immediately. "SHE GONE CRY IN THE CAR……RUNNNNN."

The 22-year-old then proceeded to go off on Barker after the latter shared an explanation video following the Max debacle. She mentioned how Le Vaughn has allegedly been messaging her still. This got Bhabie hot, causing her to issue the initial fighting proposition.

"And if you get me arrested, I don’t give a f*ck, but you better pay my bail, b*tch!" suggesting she's willing to do some horrific damage. She also accused Barker of being scared and making excuses to dodge her because of her health issues.

"Me having cancer and postpartum was the reason you wouldn’t fight me... But it didn’t stop you from f*cking my baby daddy," she said.

Read More: Eminem's Most Slept-On Freestyles, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Says She's Ready To Throw Down With Alabama Barker After Mentioning Le Vaughn Again 835
Capitol Music Group BET Party Beef Alabama Barker Runs Out On PlaqueboyMax's Dating Show After Word Of Bhad Bhabie's Arrival 6.8K
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Bhad Bhabie Catches Alabama Barker Outside With Brutal Diss "Ms Whitman" 3.1K
Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Molested Hip Hop News Music Bhad Bhabie Tells Ari Fletcher She Was Allegedly Molested By Her Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend 7.7K
Comments 0