Bhad Bhabie is tired of waiting for Alabama Barker to square up and fight her. At the end of a performance yesterday, July 21, the femcee and content creator issued a grave threat towards her enemy. "This gon' be the last time I speak on this because I've been out of town," she tells the fans in the crowd. "But I'll be back in L.A. on Tuesday, and I want that a*s in my hand on Tuesday," she added in the clip caught by Live Bitez.

A promoter onstage then encouraged to scream out "f*ck Alabama," which they did with a lot of passion. Bhad Bhabie then thanked her supporters, blowing kisses to them while walking off the stage. It's clear that she's standing on business and wants all the smoke with Ms. Barker.

As it stands, the daughter of the famous drummer has yet to respond to the "Ms. Whitman" artist's challenge. But given how things have been between these two, we don't expect her to take long to clap back.

She's already expressed that she's not afraid of her mortal enemy, doing so shortly after what she thought was a sketchy PlaqueBoyMax stream. The "Cry Bhabie" songwriter was supposed to be on his dating show, but she dipped after her team allegedly told her that Bhabie would be there too.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

She started pressing Max about it, but he firmly denied that she would set up Barker like that. After she decided to leave, Bhad Bhabie clowned her immediately. "SHE GONE CRY IN THE CAR……RUNNNNN."

The 22-year-old then proceeded to go off on Barker after the latter shared an explanation video following the Max debacle. She mentioned how Le Vaughn has allegedly been messaging her still. This got Bhabie hot, causing her to issue the initial fighting proposition.

"And if you get me arrested, I don’t give a f*ck, but you better pay my bail, b*tch!" suggesting she's willing to do some horrific damage. She also accused Barker of being scared and making excuses to dodge her because of her health issues.