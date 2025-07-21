Bhad Bhabie Says She's Ready To Throw Down With Alabama Barker After Mentioning Le Vaughn Again

Bhad Bhabie feels there's some unfinished business with Alabama Barker, and she's ready to get her hands bloody if that's what it takes.

Bhad Bhabie is more than willing to set the time and place for her and Alabama Barker's fist fight. The OnlyFans model and rapper issued the challenge to her sworn enemy on Sunday (June 20) following Barker mentioning that Le Vaughn has allegedly still been messaging her. He of course is Bhabie's father to her child and why this whole beef exists to begin with.

The 22-year-old content creator's choice words were also a result of Alabama recently dipping early out of dating show livestream hosted by PlaqueBoyMax. According to the "Cry Bhabie" socialite, Max's team was sneakily trying to get her and Bhabie to appear together.

She immediately began to feel unsure of Max's words, questioning whether or not it was a setup. "So y’all got Bhad Bhabie pulling up?" Alabama asked. He swore up and down that Bhad Bhabie wasn't going to be present. "F*ck no! What the f*ck!"

However, that wasn't enough reassurance. "I’m leaving. I’m getting in my car. That’s what I was just told by production," she claimed in response. "If y’all snaked me out like that…" The "Ms. Whitman" multi-hyphenate caught wind of the ordeal and taunted her foe. "SHE GONE CRY IN THE CAR……RUNNNNN."

Alabama decided she had enough and clapped back at Bhabie not too long after the Max stream. "I don’t want to fight nobody. I’m not trying to be the one fighting a cancer patient on livestream. However, she added, "We’re gonna fight one-on-one when I see you. I’m not scared of her."

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

That and the aforementioned Le Vaughn drama is why Bhabie is done playing around. In clips from her Snapchat caught by The Shade Room and Live Bitez, she exploded and said that she's tired of Barker allegedly being a serial homewrecker. "It’s not just me, she does this for a f*cking living," she alleged.

"I’m doing community service," she added before presenting the fighting proposition. Overall, it seems like she doesn't care what happens to her, she's just ready to tussle. "And if you get me arrested, I don’t give a f*ck, but you better pay my bail, b*tch!" she yelled.

She then called her out for being scared and making excuses in her eyes to throw down but it not stopping her from allegedly stealing Le Vaugh. "Me having cancer and postpartum was the reason you wouldn’t fight me, but it didn’t stop you from f*cking my baby daddy," she said.

Overall, things have been quieter between these two ladies. But they are showing that their disliking of one another hasn't gone anywhere.

