Bhad Bhabie has been through plenty of ups and downs in recent months. Last year, she took to social media to accuse the father of her child Le Vaughn of assaulting her, sharing disturbing security footage of the incident. Not long after that, the two of them appeared to be back on good terms. This left her supporters concerned for not only her wellbeing, but also her daughter's.

A few months later, Bhad Bhabie hopped online once again, this time to put her ex-friend Alabama Barker on blast. She alleged that during a temporary split, Barker got involved with Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship.

Ultimately, the two of them ended up getting into a heated back-and-forth on social media. They even went after each other on some scathing diss tracks, and Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" went particularly viral.

When the dust from the lyrical battle settled, many fans were surprised to learn that despite everything, she's still with Le Vaughn. According to her, however, she wouldn't have it any other way.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

During a recent appearance on Camilla Araujo's podcast, the former Dr. Phil star reflected on the scandal, and explained why she's still head over heels for Le Vaughn.

"I had already knew about him and Alabama. I had just learned how deep it was over the phone while I'm in Florida and he's in L.A. at her house, in her bed," she recalled. "I'm finding out about this. He's not answering the phone."

Bhad Bhabie continued, accusing Le Vaughn of trying to "hurt" her by cheating because she tried to break up with him. She claimed that despite this, she doesn't regret getting back into a relationship with him, as she believes that what they have is irreplaceable.

"I'm so happy that I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else," she said tearfully. "And it's gotten so much better, it's like a whole different ball game [...] I always think about it like 'Damn, if I would have left I'd be missing out on this.'"