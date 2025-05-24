Bhad Bhabie Breaks Down In Tears Over Le Vaughn And Reflects On Alabama Barker Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhad Bhabie Le Vaughn Alabama Barker Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Bhad Bhabie, she's "so happy" she didn't leave the father of her child Le Vaughn, despite everything she's been through.

Bhad Bhabie has been through plenty of ups and downs in recent months. Last year, she took to social media to accuse the father of her child Le Vaughn of assaulting her, sharing disturbing security footage of the incident. Not long after that, the two of them appeared to be back on good terms. This left her supporters concerned for not only her wellbeing, but also her daughter's.

A few months later, Bhad Bhabie hopped online once again, this time to put her ex-friend Alabama Barker on blast. She alleged that during a temporary split, Barker got involved with Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship.

Ultimately, the two of them ended up getting into a heated back-and-forth on social media. They even went after each other on some scathing diss tracks, and Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" went particularly viral.

When the dust from the lyrical battle settled, many fans were surprised to learn that despite everything, she's still with Le Vaughn. According to her, however, she wouldn't have it any other way.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Addresses Lil Kim & Tiny Harris Comparisons After Nose Job

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

During a recent appearance on Camilla Araujo's podcast, the former Dr. Phil star reflected on the scandal, and explained why she's still head over heels for Le Vaughn.

"I had already knew about him and Alabama. I had just learned how deep it was over the phone while I'm in Florida and he's in L.A. at her house, in her bed," she recalled. "I'm finding out about this. He's not answering the phone."

Bhad Bhabie continued, accusing Le Vaughn of trying to "hurt" her by cheating because she tried to break up with him. She claimed that despite this, she doesn't regret getting back into a relationship with him, as she believes that what they have is irreplaceable.

"I'm so happy that I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else," she said tearfully. "And it's gotten so much better, it's like a whole different ball game [...] I always think about it like 'Damn, if I would have left I'd be missing out on this.'"

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Nearly Slips Up On Stream With Alleged Revelation About Chief Keef

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Relationships Bhad Bhabie Accuses Le Vaughn Of Beating Her Over Chief Keef Affair 3.0K
Bhad Bhabie Addresses Comparisons Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Addresses Lil Kim & Tiny Harris Comparisons After Nose Job  2.6K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Relationships Bhad Bhabie Insists She’s Ready To Marry Le Vaughn Despite Messy Alabama Barker Drama 2.2K
Bhad Bhabie Ex Mystery Woman Gossip News Relationships Bhad Bhabie’s Ex Le Vaughn Spotted With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Alabama Barker Drama 4.9K