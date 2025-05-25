It's been a hectic couple of years for Bhad Bhabie in more ways than one. Last March, she welcomed her first daughter with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. Unfortunately, the two of them ran into some serious relationship problems just a few months later. The former Dr. Phil star accused Le Vaughn of assault, releasing disturbing security camera footage of the incident and announcing their split. Not long after, they got back together, sparking concern among Bhad Bhabie's fans.

A few months after that, she announced that she was battling cancer, yet another frightening obstacle for the new mother to face. On top of all of this, she came forward in December to call out her former friend Alabama Barker, accusing her of getting romantically involved with Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship.

The two women went back and forth online for a while before taking their feud to the next level by dropping some scathing diss tracks.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" proceeded to go viral, thrusting the 22-year-old even further into the spotlight. Despite all of this, she's still with Le Vaughn, which many of her supporters don't approve of. During a recent appearance on Camilla Araujo's podcast, she defended her relationship, claiming that critics don't know them well enough to judge.

"People want to ask me why I stayed with him and [say] 'you should have left him,' 'he never started loving you,'" she began, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "You have to understand that every situation is circumstantial ... You're not in my house, you're not around, you've probably never even met us before."

"Our own friends and family love us and love us together and know we'll never leave each other, know how deep our relationship is," Bhad Bhabie continued. "They're fine with us being together, why would I listen to you?"