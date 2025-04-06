Bhad Bhabie Performs Scathing Alabama Barker Diss “Ms. Whitman” Live For The First Time

BY Caroline Fisher 274 Views
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Danielle Bregoli attends the LA Premiere of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
During her latest club appearance, Bhad Bhabie also performed "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy Freestyle)" and "OG Crashout."

It's been an undoubtedly difficult few months for Bhad Bhabie, but now, it seems like things are looking up for the 22-year-old. Late last year, she took to social media to put Alabama Barker on blast, accusing her of getting with her man Le Vaughn despite knowing they were an item. This prompted a heated back and forth between the two of them, and eventually, they brought their beef to the booth. They exchanged various diss tracks, and Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" quickly went viral.

Recently, the Florida-born femcee even performed the scathing diss at the PH Day Club in Los Angeles. As expected, fans went wild, rhyming along as she dished out hard-hitting bars about Barker's family, appearance, sex life, and more. This wasn't the only song she performed, however. She also provided excited club-goers with renditions of "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy Freestyle)" and "OG Crashout," which features even more fiery lyrics directed at the internet personality.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beef

While the fierce feud appears to have died down for the time being, it doesn't look like fans can expect them to reconcile any time soon. During an interview with Fly Guy DC last month, Bhad Bhabie was asked whether or not she thinks she and Barker could ever settle their differences. According to her, the answer is no, at least until they throw hands. "Not until I beat her up. I'mma do that little girl so crazy, you're going to think Godzilla got her," she said at the time. "It is worth it. And I'mma go to jail, and I'mma [smile] in my mugshot. I'mma smile real hard."

As for what else is going on in the world of Bhad Bhabie these days, she recently celebrated her birthday at Magic City in Atlanta. She went all out for the occasion, with the strip club even temporarily rebranding itself as "Bhabie City." Some special guests were in attendance too, including her father Ira Peskowitz, Ari Fletcher, and more.

[Via]

