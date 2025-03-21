Bhad Bhabie Says She Can’t Reconcile With Alabama Barker Until She Beats Her Up

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie unleashed her third scathing diss track aimed at Alabama Barker, "OG Crashout."

It's no secret that Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker aren't on good terms, and according to the "Ms. Whitman" rapper, it's going to stay that way. During a recent interview with Fly Guy DC, she was asked whether or not she thinks the two of them could ever make amends. She said no, or at least, not until she gets her hands on Barker.

"Not until I beat her up. I'mma do that little girl so crazy, you're going to think Godzilla got her," she claimed. "It is worth it. And I'mma go to jail, and I'mma [smile] in my mugshot. I'mma smile real hard." Clearly, Bhad Bhabie still has hard feelings, and social media users aren't surprised. At the time of writing, Barker has not addressed the remarks.

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?

Bhad Bhabie's latest comments arrive shortly after she unleashed her third diss track aimed at Barker, "OG Crashout." On it, she goes after the personality's appearance, family, accent, and more. She even refers to Barker as a "cr*cker," despite being white herself. "Surround yourself with Blacks but still ain't 'vited to the cookout," she raps. "Cr*cker b*tch. I ain't backing down from this sh*t I feel like Curtis." This prompted a bit of confusion among listeners, and earned a response from Barker, who poked fun at her. "Did I just get called a cr*cker b*tch by another white women [sic]," she asked her supporters. "Call us Cracker Barrel h*."

As for why Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are at odds in the first place, it all started with the father of the former's child, Le Vaughn. The former Dr. Phil star put Barker on blast late last year, accusing her of getting with him despite knowing they were together. This resulted in a fiery back and forth online, as well as multiple diss tracks.

