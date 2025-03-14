Alabama Barker Trolls Bhad Bhabie's Confusing Race Bars On Latest Diss

JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Rapper Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie (C) attends YoungBoy Never Broke Again's performance during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Bhad Bhabie decided to go after Alabama Barker's race in her latest diss, which led to mockery from fans and Barker.

Bhad Bhabie has insulted Alabama Barker in every conceivable way. There have been lots of diss tracks fired back and forth between the two celebrities. Bhabie decided to take a more unexpected route on her latest diss, however. The rapper bashed Alabama Barker for being a "cr*cker," despite also being white. Alabama Barker didn't even have to lay down a response on wax to discredit this one. She simply got on Instagram and trolled her opponent by drawing attention to the lyric.

The lyric in question asserts that Alabama Barker is seeking out approval from the Black community. "Surround yourself with Blacks but still ain't 'vited to the cookout," Bhad Bhabie raps. "Cr*cker b*tch. I ain't backing down from this sh*t I feel like Curtis." Barker knew she had an in when it came to mocking Bhabie, and she took it. She posted an Instagram video of herself vibing to the KenTheMan song "First," which includes lyrics about things not adding up. "I don't like it when the math ain't mathin," KenTheMan raps while Barker smiles. "And it still f*ck you n**gas with a passion."

Bhad Bhabie Ethnicity

Alabama Barker also made sure to include a message for Bhad Bhabie. She voiced a very valid question regarding the hypocrisy of Bhabie's rhymes, given that Bhabie is someone of Italian and Jewish descent who has involved herself in Black culture. "Did I just get called a cr*cker b*tch by another white women [sic]," she asked her fans. "Call us Cracker Barrel h*." This is not the first time Bhabie has been called out for appropriating culture that isn't hers. The rapper got into a debate with Lil Yachty during a 2021 IG Live stream. Lil Yachty suggested Bhabie be more mindful of respecting other cultures, but the latter clapped back and went on a confusing rant.

"If I say a Black girl look ugly with braids and then I go get them, that’s culturally appropriating," Bhabie asserted. "Or when girls put chopsticks in their hair, that’s cultural appropriation. That’s doing something negative with someone’s culture." Lil Yachty was confused by Bhad Bhabie's logic, and made it known in real time. "Bro… What the f*ck is you talking about," he asked. "That’s not the argument." It seems like the lesson has yet to be learned.

