Bhad Bhabie Caught Catching Flight To Atlanta After Distressing Week In Los Angeles

Bhad Bhabie Photo Shoot - Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 13: Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, attends a recording session at Atlantic Records Studios on March 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
We can only assume how much is weighing on Bhad Bhabie right now, so a little break from all the noise will hopefully help her out.

Despite what you may have to say about Bhad Bhabie, that shouldn't distract you from the fact that she's been going through quite a lot. The rapper and OnlyFans content creator has been directly and indirectly involved in some truly anxiety-inducing situations. For an example in the former, she nearly had her house broken into in Los Angeles. Per TMZ, three men who were armed were only scared off by police officers. Bhabie was the one to dial 911. Thankfully, she was not alone during that frightening moment. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn was at her home just minutes prior to what became a crime scene.

However, the drama doesn't stop there. Speaking of the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, he was injured in a shootout in LA. His terrifying incident took place at Sam's Hofbrau, a local strip club. Reportedly, it started due to him and his friends getting into some sort of altercation with another group of men. It erupted into a gun fight and Le Vaughn unfortunately was injured, albeit not in life-threating fashion. A bullet grazed his hand, and he was taken to the hospital to get fixed up.

Are Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Together?
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: Bhad Bhabie performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Thankfully, he's recovering well as he's already been seen outside of the care of doctors. This is evidenced by a recent video that surfaced earlier today. Bhad Bhabie presumably was on Instagram Live, and while broadcasting, she reunited with Le Vaughn. At first, she seemed to be the only one happy to see their significant other. She repeated multiple times, "That's my baby and I love him so much." However, he would eventually show some emotion by kissing her multiple times on the neck. However, his stone-faced behavior is perhaps a product of the stressful events that have transpired.

Still folks online were cracking jokes and rolling their eyes over their supposed rekindling due to their checkered past. While it sure seems that they are back together, that remains to be 100 percent true until one of them states that explicitly. But what is factual right now is that Bhad Bhabie is fleeing from Los Angeles, at least for a little bit, presumably. TMZ caught her walking through LAX International Airport to catch a flight to Atlanta. Hopefully, she makes it there safely. A stress-free departure (which isn't necessarily guaranteed nowadays) could potentially be the start to a return to normalcy.

