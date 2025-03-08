Bhad Bhabie Caught Catching Flight To Atlanta After Distressing Week In Los Angeles

Despite what you may have to say about Bhad Bhabie, that shouldn't distract you from the fact that she's been going through quite a lot. The rapper and OnlyFans content creator has been directly and indirectly involved in some truly anxiety-inducing situations. For an example in the former, she nearly had her house broken into in Los Angeles. Per TMZ, three men who were armed were only scared off by police officers. Bhabie was the one to dial 911. Thankfully, she was not alone during that frightening moment. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn was at her home just minutes prior to what became a crime scene.

However, the drama doesn't stop there. Speaking of the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, he was injured in a shootout in LA. His terrifying incident took place at Sam's Hofbrau, a local strip club. Reportedly, it started due to him and his friends getting into some sort of altercation with another group of men. It erupted into a gun fight and Le Vaughn unfortunately was injured, albeit not in life-threating fashion. A bullet grazed his hand, and he was taken to the hospital to get fixed up.

Are Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Together?

DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: Bhad Bhabie performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Thankfully, he's recovering well as he's already been seen outside of the care of doctors. This is evidenced by a recent video that surfaced earlier today. Bhad Bhabie presumably was on Instagram Live, and while broadcasting, she reunited with Le Vaughn. At first, she seemed to be the only one happy to see their significant other. She repeated multiple times, "That's my baby and I love him so much." However, he would eventually show some emotion by kissing her multiple times on the neck. However, his stone-faced behavior is perhaps a product of the stressful events that have transpired.