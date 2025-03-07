Bhad Bhabie Suffers Attempted Home Invasion Just Days After Le Vaughn Shooting

Bhad Bhabie has been through a lot of ups and downs with her partner Le Vaughn, whether that's domestic violence allegations or cheating accusations. Sadly, though, the two recently faced some scary situations together that have probably strengthened their bond through unfortunate circumstances. TMZ reports that three armed men tried to break into the femcee's home in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (March 6). When she called police, they escaped, and law enforcement reports that Le Vaughn had arrived at the house minutes before the men attempted to break in through the property's side door.

Per the publication, police arrived at Bhad Bhabie's house to respond to the situation and to follow up on the Los Angeles club shooting that Le Vaughn experienced on Wednesday (March 5). The story goes that Le Vaughn and his friends got into a fight with another group at a club, leading to a shooting in which a bullet grazed his hand. According to the cops, one other person was also shot and the suspects fled the scene. At press time, they have made no arrests in connection to this case.

Alabama Barker & Bhad Bhabie Beef

Danielle Bregoli, the Boynton Beach teenager known as the Cash me Ousside girl, leaves juvenile court with her bodyguards after pleading guilty to multiple charges Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017. (Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend Le Vaughn then posted a video of himself in the hospital to social media, showing off his pinky finger injury. Authorities later discharged him after a speedy recovery, and fortunately, the other shooting victim also survived. As of writing this article, there is no connection between this Los Angeles club shooting and the break-in at the Florida native's home. However, what we do know is that the shooting made Bhad Bhabie's father fear for her safety. "You never know, they might want to come back and just retaliate for whatever type of beef that was going on between them... get to a safe location if they're going to go somewhere," he told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie is currently beefing with Alabama Barker, throwing diss tracks back and forth and a whole lot of online accusations. Hopefully she doesn't face any more dangerous or threatening situations moving forward. The stress of a rap battle, motherhood, a cancer battle, and a publicly toxic relationship is more than enough.