Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot During Shootout At L.A. Strip Club

Le Vaughn, the on-and-off partner of Bhad Bhabie, was reportedly shot at a strip club in Los Angeles, early Wednesday, according to TMZ. He took a bullet to the hand while another victim was shot in the shoulder. Both received treatment at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Bhad Bhabie nor Alabama Barker were present.

Police have yet to name any suspects, but they believe the shooting occurred after two groups of men allegedly got into an altercation at Sam's Hofbrau. It spilled outside where shots continued to go off and police ended up chasing one suspect in a white G-Wagon. Authorities lost them as the chase made it's way to the freeway. Further details on the incident remain unclear. Bhad Bhabie has yet to comment on the shooting on social media. It appears she was streaming on Twitch with DDG, last night.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beef

Le Vaughn's name has been popping up numerous times in recent weeks as Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker continue to feud online. The drama began when Bhabie accused Barker of having an affair with Le Vaughn. In the following weeks, the two continued to call each other out on social media. Bhabie eventually accused Barker of sleeping with Soulja Boy and Tyga as well as getting an abortion. Both rappers as well as Barker denied the validity of the story. "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies," Barker wrote on Instagram at the time.