Bhad Bhabie’s Ex Le Vaughn Spotted With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Alabama Barker Drama

There has been no shortage of drama in the world of Bhad Bhabie as of late, but it looks like she has one less problem to worry about. Recently, it was reported that her ex Le Vaughn was spotted out and about with another woman. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly who this woman is, or what her relationship is with the father Bhad Bhabie's child. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

For now, the "Ms. Whitman" rapper has yet to address Le Vaughn's viral outing. He seemingly did on his Instagram Story, however. “TBT," he wrote simply. While it's unconfirmed, it's speculated that Le Vaughn was suggesting the photos and videos of him and the mystery woman aren't new. Regardless, social media users in The Shade Room's comments section have a lot to say about their apparent date. "They did all that just to get in the same car. Bye," one commenter writes. "Man get out my face," another says.

Read More: Kanye West Refuses To Rap On Bhad Bhabie Diss Despite Clearing Sample

Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker Diss Track

News of Le Vaughn's excursion comes amid Bhad Bhabie's messy feud with Alabama Barker. She accused the personality of getting with him behind her back in December, prompting a heated back and forth. Bhad Bhabie dropped a diss track last week, "Ms. Whitman," in which she takes various shots at Barker. Kanye West even got involved, as she rapped over his "Carnival" beat. As the song made its rounds online, he took to social media to clarify that he doesn't want to be put in the middle of the feud despite clearing the sample.