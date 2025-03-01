Bhad Bhabie’s Ex Le Vaughn Spotted With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Alabama Barker Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 1105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhad Bhabie Ex Mystery Woman Gossip News
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Recently, footage of Bhad Bhabie's ex Le Vaughn with another woman on what appeared to be a date surfaced online.

There has been no shortage of drama in the world of Bhad Bhabie as of late, but it looks like she has one less problem to worry about. Recently, it was reported that her ex Le Vaughn was spotted out and about with another woman. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly who this woman is, or what her relationship is with the father Bhad Bhabie's child. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

For now, the "Ms. Whitman" rapper has yet to address Le Vaughn's viral outing. He seemingly did on his Instagram Story, however. “TBT," he wrote simply. While it's unconfirmed, it's speculated that Le Vaughn was suggesting the photos and videos of him and the mystery woman aren't new. Regardless, social media users in The Shade Room's comments section have a lot to say about their apparent date. "They did all that just to get in the same car. Bye," one commenter writes. "Man get out my face," another says.

Read More: Kanye West Refuses To Rap On Bhad Bhabie Diss Despite Clearing Sample

Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker Diss Track

News of Le Vaughn's excursion comes amid Bhad Bhabie's messy feud with Alabama Barker. She accused the personality of getting with him behind her back in December, prompting a heated back and forth. Bhad Bhabie dropped a diss track last week, "Ms. Whitman," in which she takes various shots at Barker. Kanye West even got involved, as she rapped over his "Carnival" beat. As the song made its rounds online, he took to social media to clarify that he doesn't want to be put in the middle of the feud despite clearing the sample.

"I just talked to Travis Barker," he explained. "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this." He went on, noting that any versions of the song featuring his voice were created using artificial intelligence. "Any verse, going viral, using my voice and all that, it's like: I didn't do it," he said.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Gossip Bhad Bhabie Channels Alabama Barker With New Blonde Hair After Dropping Scathing Diss Track 1239
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Music Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline 3.9K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It 4.5K
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Alabama Barker Fires Back At Bhad Bhabie With "Cry Bhabie" Diss 3.3K