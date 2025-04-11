Bhad Bhabie Tells Ari Fletcher She Was Allegedly Molested By Her Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie has been through a lot despite being just 22 years old, and during a recent appearance on Ari Fletcher's Dinner With The Don, she opened up about it. While discussing her time at Turn-About Ranch, the residential facility for troubled youth she was sent to following her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, she alleged that kids had been molested there. Fletcher then asked her whether or not she'd ever been molested, prompting her to share her heartbreaking story.

While Bhad Bhabie didn't say she'd experienced sexual abuse at Turn-About Ranch, she did allege that she was molested by her mother's ex-boyfriend from the age of three to six. She also alleged that she was molested by a bodyguard when she was a teenager. “Nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me," she added. "Both people that did something to me never went to jail.” Her alleged abusers' names were censored during the show for legal reasons.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beef

Bhad Bhabie's vulnerable admission left Fletcher emotional. “I wish you would’ve known me back then," she told the femcee. “I’m so sorry that happened to you. I just got a little sad I don’t want to finish filming.” During the interview, the two women also discussed Bhad Bhabie's relationship with her family, the father of her child Le Vaughn, and more. Of course, her fiery feud with Alabama Barker was also a topic of discussion.

She began beefing with the personality late last year after accusing her of getting with Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship. This prompted a heated back and forth between them online, and eventually, they each dropped diss tracks about each other. Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" went particularly viral, with most crowning her the winner of the lyrical battle. As for how she feels about the drama today, she told Fletcher that she still has hard feelings toward Barker.