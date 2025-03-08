Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Draw Various Reactions For Reuniting Amid All Of Their Drama

With everything going on with Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn right now, the status of their ever-so-confusing relationship has been up in the air. But it seems this new video that has surfaced is putting all of the speculation to rest (maybe). In a repost from DJ Akademiks' secondary social media page, djkademikstv, the rapper and her baby daddy have been reunited. In the video, the "Ms. Whitman" artist couldn't be more ecstatic to be back with her man. "That's my baby!" she shouts as she points to Le Vaughn sitting in the passenger seat of someone's car.

"That's my baby and I love him so much," she added before handing the phone to him. Awkwardly though, he appears a lot less enthusiastic about this moment. He stares pretty blankly into the camera for a few moments and doesn't say a word. That is until Bhad Bhabie urges him to tell everyone (presumably her IG Live audience), how much he loves her. "I love you so much bae," she says in a monotone voice. She then rushes over to him, and they wind up sharing a smooch with the camera still rolling.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

"This my baby and he love me so much," Bhabie repeats. There's then another cringe-worthy pause of silence before she adds while laughing, "You such a clout chaser." They kiss again and we finally see Le Vaughn crack a smile before proceeding to kiss her on the neck a few times. The comments section had a lot to say about this interaction and as you can imagine, it wasn't all that positive. Most of them were laughing uncontrollably due to the fact that Akademiks captioned the repost, "Bhad Bhabie getting jolly over her sparring partner."