Bhad Bhabie Seemingly Back With Le Vaughn After Receiving Massive Rose Bouquet

BY Zachary Horvath 736 Views
Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Bhad Bhabie appears to be trying to take back Le Vaughn days after going on a tearful rant about his alleged abusive ways.

Bhad Bhabie appears to be in an emotionally conflicted state right now. The rapper, OnlyFans star, and social media presence is in a topsy turvy relationship with Le Vaughn, who's the father to her child. They have been together since 2020, but over the last year and change is when things began to get rocky.

Last July was a key turning point in that regard, with the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist posting some disturbing and concerning photos and videos on her social media. Then, it appeared that Le Vaughn physically abused her, leaving her with cuts, bumps, and bruises on her face.

After that, there were a lot of confusing signals being sent about the status of their relationship. Then, in December, Bhad Bhabie started getting into it with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama. She accused her of trying to steal Le Vaughn away from her, which led to some diss tracks being exchanged.

But it seems like the mother of one's willingness to stick by her man's side hasn't been reciprocated. A couple of days ago, she went on a tearful rant about how she's actually done with him over his aforementioned alleged abuse.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn

"Y'all, I swear on everything that I love. I am not dealing with this man no more, ever again in my life. I have went through so much sh*t trying to love this person... tryna understand this person." She continued, "I have suffered so much tryna deal with this man."

Her emotional post even got the support of Alabama, who's still not a huge fan of hers. "Even though we had our differences, I don't support the way he treats her & she doesn't deserve it."

But even though she insisted that things were over with, Bhad Bhabie is seemingly right back with Le Vaughn. In a new video caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the 22-year-old is seen with Le Vaughn accepting a huge bouquet of red roses from him.

The friend behind the camera tells him that he did good with the gift. However, the caption over the clip suggests that things aren't as clear cut. "Me looking for accountability," it reads. Bhabie's face even has a look of skepticism as she reads the note that came with the roses.

Whether or not they are actually on back on good terms is unknown, but all we can do is wish them the best moving forward.

