Bhad Bhabie Says She's Left Le Vaughn But No One Is Buying It

Bhad Bhabie is allegedly officially done with Le Vaughn after about four to five years of being connected. The rapper and adult content creator revealed this through a post on her Instagram account early this morning. "Left that man got a bigger house, signed a check, got sent another one [two cold face emojis]," she wrote.

Some fans in her comments section of the post, which features her flexing her face card, new house, and cars, expressed their happiness for her. Rubi Rose was one of them writing, "Clock it… you look so pretty and this song is cute [two hearts emoji]."

However, there are also a lot (probably more) non-believers, especially in The Shade Room comments. One user joked, "He took the photo [laughing emoji]." Another adds, "He already in there setting up his ps5."

The harsh responses continue with someone else typing, "His PS5 set up, weed room set up, Car already got the WEED SCENT IN IT! Updating us about it is SO SAD!!!!" "She’s happy in the pics but sad in real life…" says another.

While we are wishing Bhad Bhabie the best, we can't blame folks for not buying into her post either.

Bhad Bhabie Le Vaughn Relationship

Over the last couple of years especially, they have gotten back together and broken up countless times. In February, Bhabie was quoted saying, "Like dead a*s y'all will never see me with that man ever again."

On the flip side, she's staunchly defended the father of her child even with their widely public scandals. Late last year, it was believed that Le Vaughn severely beat up the 22-year-old after she posted video and photo evidence of her injuries.

Overall, their relationship, which reportedly began in 2020, has been nothing short of a rollercoaster full of emotions. They have put each other through the ringer with accusations, their behavior, outside distractions like Alabama Barker, and more.