Bhad Bhabie Showcases Toxic LeVaughn Relationship In New Vlog

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 267 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Bhad Bhabie attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bhad Bhabie and LeVaughn have split and gotten back together on multiple occasions, a dynamic that still seems to plague them.

Bhad Bhabie recently came back up in hip-hop news for some serious allegations from none other than 6ix9ine, but she has bigger fish to fry in her personal life. As caught by TMZ, she just posted a vlog online that shows part of her toxic relationship with her on-and-off-again partner LeVaughn and the dynamic they seemingly tend to exhibit.

The largest clip in this vlog is about Bhabie trying to get her boo to get on a bus, with him coyly refusing and messing with her in the process. There's not really anything super serious going on here beyond some playful or inconsequential pushing, and it doesn't seem like LeVaughn is taking this very seriously either. Regardless, the social media star cried and broke down while trying to get him on the bus, and it's all kind of cringeworthy.

Nevertheless, we know that they launched much more harrowing allegations against one another in the past, and that they continue to heal and make up afterwards. So hopefully their interactions these days look more like this bus fiasco rather than the more scary or dangerous dynamics they've accused each other of in the past.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie attend Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

For the most part, LeVaughn's downplayed Bhad Bhabie's claims. However, she has also made it clear on multiple occasions that she doesn't want to continue to endure his alleged abuse, but they keep getting back together.

"I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life," Bhad Bhabie alleged about LeVaughn last month, seemingly to no avail. "I have went through so much s**t trying to love this person, I have went through so much s**t trying to understand this person, I have went through so much s**t, I have suffered so much trying to deal with this man. [...] He's hit me at least 500 times, he's spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all."

We will see what comes of these allegations. In any case, their dynamic seems as volatile as ever.

