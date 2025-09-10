Lil Tay says that she's willing to take on Bhad Bhabie in her proposed $60 million fight with Sophie Rain if the OnlyFans model backs out. She discussed her feuds with both Bhad Bhabie and Rain during an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday.

“Let’s start with the fact that she’s projecting,” Tay began. “The b*tch is washed up. She doesn’t believe anyone can earn more than her.” She went on to describe Rain as "old" and "washed" and accused her of being afraid to box her.

From there, she targeted Bhad Bhabie. “The $60 million offer I put up, it can go to you Danielle,” Tay continued. “Then, your man can go on shopping sprees again. You can pay off your credit card debt. The b*tch literally came for me when I was nine years old, telling me to pull up and fight her. Now, I’m 18. She really has no excuses. Danielle, we are both grown now. If you really are about that, you’ve got no excuses. The b*tch literally got famous for telling people to fight here. Well I’m here. You can catch me outside.”

Why Are Lil Tay & Sophie Rain Beefing?

While Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie have been at odds for years, her drama with Sophie Rain kicked off, last month. At the time, Rain accused her of lying about making $15 million in two weeks on OnlyFans. Tay challenged her to a fight in a video on Instagram afterward.

“Sophie Rain, $60 million is what I have for you to fight me in a boxing match. You're about that money, right?” Tay said. “Well, this is more money than you've ever made off that crusty, dusty boomer-ass [OnlyFans] link. So put on the gloves and fight me.” She added: "I'm ready for you. I've been training, I've been doing spicy boxing training sessions, workouts … I'm gonna literally hit up my manager and my attorney right now to draft the contract.”